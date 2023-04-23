CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer didn’t get to play in an official spring game this year. Have to wait for 2024 to do that (weather permitting).
But the final scrimmage of the Illinois spring session went swimmingly for the Mississippi transfer. The likely replacement for Tommy DeVito completed a string of passes during the two-hour workout at Memorial Stadium.
Too bad more Illinois fans couldn’t see it on BTN. But coach Bret Bielema made the right call in postponing Thursday’s spring game that would have been wet and icky. A total waste of time. Instead, Bielema got to see Altmyer in reasonable but not perfect conditions. Felt like an October night game setting and there are likely three of those in 2023.
How is Altmyer doing?
“We’ve gotten 14 practices in and I think he’s gotten better in each one,” Bielema said. “He understands football very easily and it comes to him naturally. Very accurate, good passer. What we do is a lot of things he’s familiar with.””
Altmyer is working well with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
“Luke has been impressive,” Bielema said, “and I think the best is yet to come.”
Bielema and Lunney aren’t ready to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season yet. Altmyer is competing primarily with redshirt freshman Donovan Leary and Ball State transfer John Paddock.
“I’ve got to give you things to write about,” Bielema said. “(Friday night), we showed there are probably three guys who have continued to be impressive all spring. I think depth brings the best out of people.”
The announcement will come closer to the start of the season. Illinois opens on Sept. 2 against Toledo.
“I think we have a good idea where we are going, but we won’t do anything officially until we’re real sure, probably a week or two out,” Bielema said.
Sophomore receiver Hank Beatty was a frequent target of Altmyer and the rest of the quarterbacks on Friday.
“I would say he’s got exceptional hands,” Bielema said of the Rochester native. “He’s been a guy that’s been decorated for the way he catches the ball his entire high school career. Catches the ball very naturally. Catches it in traffic. Catches it in open spacing. Catches it over his shoulder. He’s just a very talented receiver and (Friday) is just a little bit of what we’ve seen all spring and really going back to last fall.”
Staying safe
The Big Five is more than just a basketball conglomeration in Philly. It is how Bielema refers to defensive tackles Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton, offensive tackles Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams and receiver Isaiah Williams,
They played two series of nontackle football Friday before being pulled. The rest of the way, it was tackle for everybody else.
One of the players who got bonus time was freshman offensive lineman Brandon Henderson, who joined the team in the spring after a standout career in East St. Louis.
“Brandon has been a very impressive player,”” Bielema said. “The first time I was in the high school with Coach (Darren Sunkett) as a head coach at Illinois, he pointed out Brandon to me and said, ‘That’s the guy. He loves football. He trains. Incredible motor.’
“Coach Sunk’s had a lot of great players. When he points somebody out like that, I took notice and literally offered him the next day based on a guy I really respect in the profession.”
Full roster?
Not quite. Illinois has three open spots to fill before the season.
“I’m not oblivious here. Over the next three or four days, I’m sure I could get some things thrown at me within our own team,” Bielema said. “I understand. It’s part of the process that we’re in in college football.”
In the next week, Bielema will meet with every player on the roster and discuss future plans.
“We’ll have a couple more (additions) that we’re in the mix of trying to secure now,”Bielema said.
Welcome back
Illinois could have played against the alumni Friday night.
Former standout offensive linemen were at the scrimmage (Marrtin O’Donnell and Tony Pashos), a star quarterback (Juice Williams) and a Super Bowl winning running back (Pierre Thomas). Thomas, who played from 2003-06 for Ron Turner and Ron Zook, is now 10th on his alma mater’s career rushing list. Chase Brown’s monster season dropped Thomas down a spot.
Thomas spent the bulk of his NFL career in New Orleans. On a recommendation from the pride of Rantoul Greg McMahon, the Saints signed Thomas as a free agent in 2007.
It turned out great for the team and the player. He excelled as both a runner and receiver. Thomas helped the Saints to a win against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2010 Super Bowl, scoring the first touchdown.
Thomas remained with the Saints through the 2014 season. He finished his NFL carer in 2015, spending time with San Francisco and Washington.
The 38-year-old former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Thornton Fractional South is living in Chicago and working in real estate.
He is also writing a book about his life’s journey.
“I’’m trying to get my story out for the younger generation to come, just for them to understand the ins and outs of what to expect,” Thomas said. “People know me as an athlete. But they don’t know Charles Pierre Thomas Jr., the human being, the person.”
Thomas looks like he can still play.
“I drink water,” he said. “Water is the fountain of youth.”
Thomas likes what he sees of Bielema’s program. He met the coach when he was first hired.
“Great guy. Full of energy. I love his character,” Thomas said. “He knows how to get things done. He seems like he’s more of a players’ coach. More of a discipline coach as well.”
Thomas played against Bielema three times while at Illinois. Bielema was the defensive coordinator for Wisconsin during wins by the Badgers in 2004 and 2005. He was the Wisconsin head coach in 2006, when the Badgers had to rally for a win. Thomas scored touchdowns on a run and a catch, a hint of what was to come in the NFL.
Like most former players who visit campus again, Thomas is blown away by the Smith Center.
“I see why those guys went to a bowl game,” Thomas said. “The enthusiasm, the money they put into this and the way they structured it and made it look nice and classy, it looks the part. It makes you want to come here and work hard for the school. It makes you want to work out. I am excited to see what else they can bring to the table.”