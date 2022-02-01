CHAMPAIGN — Big Ten football should lead. Not follow.
It should be the conference setting the trends.
A recent story in The Athletic suggested the conference is considering the elimination of divisions and a reduction of conference games.
The latter would be a huge mistake. A decision that renders the Big Ten a follower, not a leader.
Currently, the ACC and SEC play eight-game conference schedules. In leagues that number 15 and 14 schools, respectively. Don’t forget: Oklahoma and Texas are joining the SEC to make it 16 strong.
So, the ACC and SEC are playing barely half the teams they know best. Why? To fill their schedules with a bunch of wins.
Check out Alabama’s schedule in 2022. The longtime kings of college football do play at Texas. That would be a great game if Mack Brown was in charge and Vince Young still had eligibility. But the Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 finish in Steve Sarkisian’s first season.
Not much of a test for Alabama, even with the game in Austin.
Of course, the rest of the Alabama schedule must be filled with nonconference powers, right?
Not even close. The Crimson Tide play Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Austin Peay. All at home.
My guess is Alabama wins the three by an average of about 50-10. Though the three visitors will get big checks for their efforts.
Folks in the SEC aren’t going to like this, but their schools are basically a bunch of chickens. If your conference is so great — and it is — why don’t you want to see more of the best teams on the schedule?
The SEC has figured out that fewer quality games means more teams in the playoff. Two made it this year, including national champion Georgia. Perhaps if the Bulldogs had a game against Texas A&M, it would have suffered the same fate as Alabama, losing to the Aggies and getting kept out of the College Football Playoff.
The SEC and ACC have most of the CFP titles thanks in part to their unfair scheduling.
The Big Ten should be pushing the rest of college football toward mandatory nine-game conference schedules. Or even 10. The more, the merrier.
The idea of reducing the Big Ten schedule to eight games is ridiculous. Unless all you care about is the bottom line.
Tougher questionThere are certainly merits to the idea of eliminating the East and West divisions in the Big Ten.
So far, the East has skunked the West in the title games, winning all eight times. But only two of the games were blowout losses. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 59-0 in 2014 and Michigan rolled Iowa 42-3 in 2021. Three of the games were decided by a touchdown or less.
Overall in the regular season, the East barely holds an edge over the West. Given time, that number might even out.
Eliminating the divisions guarantees the teams with the two best records will play for the Big Ten title. Best against best should always be the goal. If there is a rematch, that’s OK. One Ohio State-Michigan meeting is fun. Two will be a bonus treat. Like when you get that one curly fry mixed in with your order or regular fries (yes, I need to eat better).
Tricky partIf Big Ten divisions are eliminated and the schedule is reduced to eight games, one model would have three permanent opponents for each school. Then a two-year, five-game rotations with the other 10 schools.
The three rivals for Illinois could include Northwestern, Purdue and Indiana. Some at Illinois might favor Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan or Ohio State.
Go across the league and you can get to three rivals for each school. Some easier than others. The Eastern schools, Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State, would all play. Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State are naturals. Same for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
But it’s a big potential headache for the league scheduler.
If the league actually went to 10 conference games, the math turns complicated. There is no way to set up a system that is equal for all. Or at least not one that I can figure out.
And I haven’t even mentioned the idea of Big Ten expansion, which remains on the table. Add two more schools and two reshuffled divisions becomes viable. Move Penn State or Ohio State from the East to the West and more balance is created.
That’s a topic for another day. Just like an eight-game Big Ten schedule should be.