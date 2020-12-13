On Saturday, Illinois failed to end Northwestern’s hold of the Land of the Lincoln Trophy, dropping its sixth in a row in the series.
Here’s my take after the Wildcats’ dominant 28-10 victory at Evanston’s Ryan Field:
➜ 1. Obviously, Illinois won’t be going to a bowl. Saturday’s loss clinched the team’s ninth consecutive losing season and fifth straight with Lovie Smith as head coach.
➜ 2. Is Smith coming back in 2021? Before the season, when expectations were elevated, I would have told you absolutely. Today? I’m not as sure. I don’t think Illinois athletic Josh Whitman wants to make a change. He has been in Smith’s corner from the day he made the hire and has been unwavering in his support.
➜ 3. But the outside noise is about to get louder. A lot louder. In 2020, there were no crowds to help gauge the fan base’s feelings. But it seems possible crowds will be allowed back in the stands next season. So, fan interest is going to be important. Especially after the financial difficulties faced by Illinois and other athletic programs.
➜ 4. One argument for bringing the coach back: If he returns, the team is much more likely to hang onto many of the seniors, who will get a bonus season.
➜ 5. If Illinois makes a change at the top, my theory is the players will be much more inclined to move on rather than start over with a new staff.
➜ 6. Late in the game, Northwestern’s rushing total (then 409 yards) was flashed on the ESPN2 screen. That’s a lot of turf to give up. Illinois knew the Wildcats would be ground bound and couldn’t do anything about it.
➜ 7. Of course, Illinois’ ability on defense was severely hampered by missing more than half of its starters because of injuries and illness. As I wrote Friday, both Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs were out because of COVID-19 infection/tracing.
➜ 8. Safety Sydney Brown also couldn’t go, meaning three missing starters in the secondary. Remember when that was considered a strength of the team?
➜ 9. Illinois has one more game left. Next Saturday’s matchup will likely be announced Sunday. I wonder if the games will actually be played. There are serious concerns about several schools because of COVID-19 issues. Perhaps, the Big Ten should limit the action to Northwestern-Ohio State and wish everyone else Happy Holidays.
➜ 10. I’m not about to pick Northwestern to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. But I won’t be a bit surprised if Pat Fitzgerald’s team keeps it close.
➜ 11. With only one game left this season, no reason to talk about a quarterback controversy. But senior Brandon Peters had another rough day Saturday. And, for the second consecutive week, Isaiah Williams came in and gave the team a late spark.
➜ 12. Like most of the rest of the seniors, Peters hasn’t shared his plans for the 2021 season. I believe Illinois will want him back if he is up for it. And among the current quarterbacks, despite the past two games, he still gives Illinois the best chance to win. It will be interesting to find out what he wants to do.
➜ 13. Sorry to see Doug Kramer have to leave the game early Saturday. The center and offensive line linchpin told me earlier this week he will make his decision on returning in 2021 soon. My guess is he comes back.
➜ 14. Neither Illinois quarterback who played Saturday was made available in the postgame press conference. I don’t blame the guys for being upset after another difficult loss. It would be nice to hear it in their own words, though. If they are willing to talk after a win, they should also understand it is important that they talk after a loss. That’s part of the job description for quarterbacks.
➜ 15. Smith was asked if he questioned the effort of his players Saturday.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “The guys we are putting out there, some of them haven’t played an awful lot. They are giving us everything that they have.”
➜ 16. The results aren’t there, though. Late in Smith’s fifth season, made more difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic, his team has not followed up the promise of 2019.
➜ 17. Perhaps, Illinois should put in a “wild punter package.” Australian Blake “Crazy Legs” Hayes was at it again, running for his second first down of the season. This one went for 20 yards.
➜ 18. I am voting for The Associated Press All-Big Ten team and I expect to list a handful of the Wildcats, especially on defense.
➜ 19. Where would the Wildcats be if they hadn’t lost to Michigan State? I’ll tell you where: One win against Ohio State away from a spot in the College Football Playoff.
➜ 20. I hear all the time that “Illinois will never win consistently in football.” Hogwash. If Northwestern can win in football, Illinois can. If Indiana can win in football, Illinois can. I saw it early in my time here during the John Mackovic era. He had the two things you need most: A plan and players. Mix in a bit of luck and it is more than doable.