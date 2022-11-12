CHAMPAIGN — For Bret Bielema’s rebuild of the Illinois football program, the most difficult step to has already happened.
When the Illini beat Nebraska 26-9 on Oct. 29 to guarantee a winning season, the corner had officially turned. Ten losing seasons in a row are pushed aside ... but not forgotten.
The problem at Illinois the past three decades is always the follow-up season. Eight wins in 1999 followed by a five-win bowl-less season in 2000. Ten wins and a Big Ten title in 2001 followed by a 5-7 bowl-less season in 2002. And a nine-win Rose Bowl team in 2007 that turned into a 5-7 bowl-less team in 2008.
I was there for all the stumbles. Saw them with my own two eyes.
In all three previous cases, one win would have changed the outcome each season.
In 2000, Illinois was 3-0 when it lost a close 35-31 home game on two dreadful calls against Michigan.
The Illini won two more games, including a 31-0 home wipeout against Iowa. But close losses to Michigan State and Ohio State kept Ron Turner’s team home for the holidays. When star quarterback Kurt Kittner got knocked out of a close game against the Buckeyes, the deal was done.
In 2002, the nonconference schedule did Turner’s team no favors. Illinois opened against Missouri in St. Louis, a place where the Illini haven’t beaten the Tigers since 1896.
Next came a long trip to Southern Mississippi, a matchup that should have never been scheduled in the first place. On a rainy day in Hattiesburg (aren’t they all), the host Golden Eagles held on for a three-point win. And the Illini dropped a 38-35 home decision against overmatched San Jose State. Illinois quarterback Jon Beutjer had one of the best passing games in school history (426 yards) but couldn’t get off a throw on the final play with his team trailing.
The 2008 Illini again got no schedule breaks. They opened with a 10-point loss to Missouri in St. Louis and later dropped a three-point game against Western Michigan and future Illini coach Bill Cubit at Ford Field in Detroit. Illinois was 0-2 in NFL stadiums that season.
Man with a planBielema doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. The second-year Illini coach was on the staffs at Iowa and Kansas State during the 2000 and 2002 Illinois seasons. And he was the Wisconsin coach in 2008, adding to the Illini troubles with a 27-17 win against Ron Zook’s team in Madison.
Of course, Bielema wants to keep winning this season and beyond at Illinois.
During two earlier open weeks this season, Bielema got together with player personnel director Pat Embleton and the recruiting staff to figure out where the team will be in 2023. Like who among the key players this season might not be back with them next season.
“One of the critical mistakes I made at Arkansas was I lost three juniors going into what I thought was going to be a group of players coming back,” Bielema said. “They were really good players, high draft picks that played in the (NFL) for a long time. That was before the portal world.”
While coaching at Wisconsin, Bielema recalls just two players leaving early for the NFL: J.J. Watt and P.J. Hill.
“We had a culture there that kind of bred good players into their last couple years,” Bielema said. “They always come back for more. Arkansas, that was a very big, significant part of my last year there was literally the best player at three different positions that weren’t there when we were counting on it.”
That experience helped the coach when he took control of the Illini almost two years ago.
“I’ve really tried to forecast guys that are in that position here, if I lose them we have to have a plan to replace them,” Bielema said. “Not only with our current roster, but because of the portal world, we can have a little bit easier access to things.”
Last year, safety Kendall Smith went into the transfer portal, but then returned to the program. Good thing for both Smith and the Illini. Smith is tied for the team lead with four interceptions.
“When (NFL) scouts come through,” Bielema said, “one of the guys they ask about the most is Kendall Smith, a guy that’s playing the best football of his career because he decided to come back.”
Bielema and his staff have studied the performances of players who left the program.
“That kind of all plays into roster development that is my responsibility as a head coach,” Bielema said. “It’s something that can’t be reactive. It’s got to be proactive. I think that’s going to be the key.”
He is trying to build for the future every day, and the Illini team have a lifting program for developmental players before the players leave for Christmas break.
“There are a lot of things happening every day in our building to sustain success,” Bielema said.
Winners’ checklistHere are the keys for Illinois to keep from being a one-hit wonder in 2022:
1. Handle the 2023 schedule. At the moment, Illinois’ three nonconference opponents are 17-11. The trickiest of the three, by far, is a Week 2 trip to Kansas, which is rejuvenated under Lance Leipold. Toledo is no slouch either and the MAC has given Illinois fits in the past (losses to Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Ohio, close calls against Northern Illinois and others).
2. Keep the coaches in place. Ryan Walters is likely to have an opportunity to become a head coach this offseason. Others on the staff will have chances to move up and/or make more money. Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman have already made smart moves with the two coordinators in Walters and Barry Lunney Jr. They have to be open to hefty raises for others on the staff, too. The current group is close to as good as any I’ve been around in three-plus decades covering the team.
3. Find a quarterback ... or two.
Is it possible there is another Tommy DeVito in the portal? The staff did a fine job identifying the Syracuse transfer and it has worked out swimmingly. The returning quarterbacks, including Art Sitkowski, can provide the competition.
4. Search for talent. At all levels. High school, junior college, other schools. Illinois is the new shiny toy, and it is important the coaches and staff take advantage of it. Cast a wide net and be bold in the pursuit. The program can hold its head high going into the homes of recruits again.
5. Don’t be satisfied. Yes, 2022 has been a good season. Two winning seasons are better. And three or four even better than that. The drive to improve needs to be constant.