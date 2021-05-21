CHAMPAIGN — It’s going to happen. Maybe as early as Saturday night.
Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb will pass his mentor Itch Jones for second on the school’s career wins list.
Jones had 474 victories guiding the Illini and Hartleb is one shy of that mark, sitting at 473 wins going into Friday night’s 6 p.m. first pitch for Illinois (19-19) against Penn State (16-21) at Illinois Field. It’s the first game of the final three-game home series this spring for Hartleb’s Illini.
Jones is thrilled about Hartleb bumping him down a spot. And plans to be at Illinois Field to celebrate.
“I’m hoping he passes me this weekend,” Jones told me this week. “That’s fine. Records are made to be broken.”
If not for the global pandemic that cost the Illini most of the 2020 season, Hartleb would already be No. 2.
“Definitely would have passed me,” Jones said.
It won’t be too long before Hartleb celebrates another victory milestone. He needs 46 more wins to pass Lee Eilbracht at No. 1 on the school list.
Eilbracht went 518-395-6 from 1952-78.
“I think that should be his goal,” Jones said. “We talked about that. I said, ‘I think you should stay until you are the winningest coach in the history of the University of Illinois.’
“He’s been here 30 years, and he’s still a young man.”
In addition to his place in the Illinois record book, Jones is also first on the baseball win list at Southern Illinois. He won 738 games with the Salukis from 1970-90.
While he holds the baseball record in Carbondale, Jones isn’t first on the diamond. That honor belongs to Southern Illinois softball coach Kerri Blaylock, who went past Jones earlier this season. Like Jones, Blaylock is from Herrin. Must be something in the water there.
Having his back
Now 83 years old, Jones makes it clear he is in Hartleb’s corner. Always has been.
Hartleb played catcher for Jones at Southern Illinois in the late 1980s.
“Catchers are very knowledgeable about the game,” Jones said. “They’re like middle infielders. They have to be an active part.
“He was a very conscientious person, seemed like he wanted to learn the game. He learned it very well.”
Hartleb began his coaching career as an assistant to Jones at his alma mater, then came with Jones to Illinois.
Jones saw a bright future for Hartleb.
“He did a good job recruiting,” Jones said. “He’s able to get the good players out of Illinois, as well as the surrounding states. Recruiting is the name of the game regardless of what sport you are in.”
After the 2005 season ended, Jones retired from Illinois and long-time assistant Hartleb took over the program.
“I think he’s made a very good presentation here at the University of Illinois,” Jones said. “He’s well-respected throughout the country by the other coaches. His record here does not surprise me. I thought he would do a good job once he took over.”
Good news for Hartleb: Jones isn’t willing to share any funny/embarrassing stories.
“Danny is just a very, very nice person,” Jones said. “As you get to know him and his family, they are very special people. They are special to our family. We’ve always been very close.”
How are Jones and Hartleb different?
“Danny is probably more outgoing than I was as far as knowing people and getting to be a part of the community,” Jones said. “I don’t think I ever established what he’s established here, and I think that is shown by the big banquet (Hot Stove) he puts on.”
Jones is impressed with how Hartleb — and the rest of the Illinois coaches — have dealt with COVID-19.
“He’s a very intelligent person who can adjust to anything that comes up,” Jones said.
Missing piece
In 2015, Hartleb led Illinois to a program-best 50 victories.
That Illini team fell two wins short of qualifying for the College World Series, losing a best-of-three super regional against Vanderbilt in Champaign.
Illinois was under-seeded in the tournament and should have been able to avoid the Commodores until the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Water under the bridge.
Jones made it to the CWS three times while at Southern Illinois. Reaching the final eight is a chore. You have to win two rounds. Big Ten schools have advanced in recent years, but not nearly at the rate of success of other sports.
“Sometimes, the luck of the draw is what happens,” Jones said. “It oftentimes has to do with the position you’re in.”
Jones wants to see Illinois reach college baseball’s pinnacle one of these years. And thinks Hartleb has the stuff to make it happen.
“Yes, I think he has the potential with his recruiting,” Jones said. “He can get to the College World Series. But you hate to put that type of pressure on anyone.”