CHAMPAIGN — He’s now No. 2.
And honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as the guy he just passed.
Saturday night’s 14-8 home victory against Penn State moved Dan Hartleb ahead of his mentor Itch Jones on the Illinois baseball career win list with 475.
“I have so much respect for Itch. I wouldn’t be in this position without everything he’s done for our entire family,” Hartleb told me Monday. “I’ve learned everything from him.”
The coaches celebrated the milestone Sunday afternoon before the Illini’s home finale, with Jones presenting Hartleb with the game ball at Illinois Field.
“He wanted to be there when it happened, which is really a neat thing, as well,” Hartleb said. “I didn’t think I’d ever be in this position.”
Hartleb’s phone was buzzing after Saturday’s win.
Among the well-wishers was longtime Ohio State coach Bob Todd, who piled up 901 wins during his career with the Buckeyes and Kent State.
Hartleb also got to enjoy the big win with his family nearby. And in one case, in the dugout.
For the first time, he is coaching son Zak, who joined the team this season after two years at John A. Logan.
“It’s fun to see him at practice and be around him,” Dan Hartleb said. “It’s time you don’t expect to have with your kids. It’s special.”
Like with Brad and Tyler Underwood on the Illinois men’s basketball team, the father-son part of the Hartleb relationship ends when they take the field.
“I treat him exactly like the rest of the guys,” Dan Hartleb said. “When we’re on the field, I’m his coach. When we leave the field, I’m his dad.”
Let the countdown beginNow, the only Illinois coach in front of Hartleb is Lee Eilbracht, who won 518 games as the Illini’s baseball leader from 1952-78. Forty-four more wins and current boss Hartleb becomes the winningest boss.
At his current pace, Hartleb should move past Eilbracht in 2023. Or 2022, if his team replicates its record 50-win 2015 season.
“I think those things take care of themselves,” Hartleb said. “Every year when we start, my goal is to win the Big Ten championship, get in the NCAA tournament and then advance and get to Omaha (for the College World Series).
“I want to get our program in that position. When you’re doing those things, you’re winning games.”
Winding downUnfortunately, Hartleb won’t be able to add much to his win total this season. Or qualify for the NCAA tournament. The Illini (21-20) are down to their final three games of the season. They travel to Rutgers this weekend for three games against the Scarlet Knights.
If this was a normal year (hey, stop laughing), Illinois would have more baseball in store. The Big Ten tournament normally includes eight conference teams playing for a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Coming off a recent run of solid play, Hartleb would have liked his team’s chances to stretch out its season.
“We are playing well,” Hartleb said, “and I think we could go in and make some noise.”
But the Big Ten decided months ago not to play the postseason tournament, choosing instead to go with a 44-game conference-only schedule.
Like with Big Ten softball, the move is going to cost the conference an NCAA spot or two.
“When you play in our conference only, it is so tough. This is the best I have ever seen our conference,” Hartleb said. “I do believe if we would have had a full season, you could possibly get five, maybe six teams in.
“But not playing (nonconference games), I think we’re looking at three and hopeful for four.”
The Big Ten power ratings are much lower than normal because of the lack of nonconference games.
“It killed the Big Ten,” Hartleb said, “and obviously didn’t help us at all.”
Illinois was scheduled to play games against LSU, nationally ranked Louisiana Tech, perennial contender Coastal Carolina, Indiana State, Southern Illinois and others. Nebraska has already clinched its berth by winning the Big Ten regular-season title. Hartleb said Michigan, Maryland and Indiana are in the hunt for the final Big Ten berths.
Tough roadYes, Illinois baseball has a new facility on the way. The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will help the team compete with the rest of the Big Ten in terms of preparation.
It shows a commitment to the sport.
Where Illinois baseball also needs an upgrade is with its home stadium.
Illinois Field has served the program well over the years. But it ranks among the least impressive buildings in the Big Ten. Certainly in the lower third of 13 schools that play the sport (still trying to figure out why Wisconsin doesn’t have a team).
In 2013, Indiana opened Bart Kaufman Field to replace Sembower Field. Located near Assembly Hall, the new stadium had an immediate positive impact on the Hoosier program. The first two years it was open, Indiana hosted NCAA tournament games. For the first time ever on campus.
Illinois is losing potential recruits — both in-state and out — to the Hoosiers and other schools.
Illinois has a lot to sell: great education, terrific community, baseball tradition. But it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of many other Big Ten schools when it comes to its home park.
In order to host the NCAA regional and super regional in 2015, Illinois had to bring in temporary seating to satisfy the selection criteria.
Wouldn’t a better plan be to a build a new yard?
Perhaps a joint deal with Champaign-Urbana, with the hopes of bringing a minor league team to the community.
If it will work for hockey, why not baseball?