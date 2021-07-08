CHAMPAIGN — I did something Tuesday night for the first time in a few years: Watched the NBA Finals. Bucks at the Suns.
One trying to win its first title since Lew Alcindor (ask your parents) and the other trying for its first Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.
Chris Paul was lights out for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton played well beyond his years (oh my goodness, he is only 22). Devin Booker overcame a rough night shooting to score 27.
Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, working on a bad wheel, still scored 20 with 17 rebounds. Greek Freak indeed.
Credit my 21-year-old son for bringing me back to the NBA. He came home for the Fourth of July and insisted on tuning in.
Yes, we have more than one TV (I am a sportswriter, after all), but we don’t get to see him much, so I wanted to hang around.
His friends are NBA fans, too. One is from Chicagoland, so he roots for the Bulls. Another is from Minnesota, so it is the Timberwolves. In my failing as a parent, my son has never really had an NBA team of his own. The Bulls dynasty came long before he was born, so that was a no-go. Maybe the Pacers could have worked, but they haven’t exactly been a title machine.
He follows my team in baseball (Braves). But I haven’t given him much direction when it comes to the NBA. Or the NFL for that matter (does “Whoever’s Playing Tom Brady” count?
Fountain of information
I rely on my son for most of my NBA news. Which teams can play? Who are the best coaches? Which superstar is more sham than stud?
He knows it all and doesn’t mind sharing.
It is a tricky league to follow. Players move around. A lot.
Because I grew up a Creighton fan, it makes sense for me to root for Doug McDermott’s team. But Dougie McBuckets is with his fifth franchise (most recently the Pacers). Nah.
The NBA is a grind for the players. How do we know this? Check out the recent list of champions.
There won’t be a repeat in 2021. Golden State won consecutive titles in 2017-18, but before that you have to go back to the 2012-13 (Heat).
The last time a team won three titles in a row was the Lakers from 2000-02. Before that, it was consecutive runs by Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 1990s.
It looked like the Warriors were built for a long run, but injuries and defections turned them into an average team again. Good seats available at the Chase Center.
What’s next?According to my son, the NBA is thinking about adding a team or two.
The league hasn’t expanded since the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets) were added in 2004. Before that, you have to go back to the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver (now Memphis) Grizzlies in 1995.
The NBA is a 30-team hodgepodge cut into six divisions you probably can’t name.
Naturally, 32 teams makes a lot more sense. An even divide between four eight-team divisions or eight divisions with four is always a good thing.
Where to put the new franchises? Well, Seattle needs/deserves a team after the former SuperSonics slinked away to Oklahoma City.
When current teams consider relocating, Seattle is often first on the list. The city has a renovated arena that will soon be home to an NHL expansion team, the Kraken.
Louisville and Las Vegas are two of the other potential destinations. Kentucky loves its basketball, and Vegas loves to gamble on basketball. Suitable arenas are already in place in both cities.
Missouri has a couple of options: St. Louis and Kansas City. Both had franchises that moved elsewhere. Is the time right to bring the game back? Maybe.
But I have another idea. As long as the Midwest is an option, why not my hometown Omaha? The metro area has more than a million people and based on attendance at the College World Series, folks there will fill every seat for the NBA. And unlike Kansas City and St. Louis, there are no other pro options.
You’ve got my pick.
Now, what time is Game 2 on Thursday night? And where is the remote?