Four scholarship quarterbacks plus one football ball equals potential for disaster.
At Illinois, the one ball is already spoken for. At least for Saturday’s season opener at 11 a.m. against Akron. Michigan transfer Brandon Peters takes the first snap against the Zips.
Peters, who arrived on campus during the summer, won the job with his consistency, passing ability and better-than-you-think mobility.
So, that’s all settled for now. No game-week quarterback controversy. No hiding the choice. It’s known.
Now, what does offensive coordinator Rod Smith do with the rest of the quarterbacks?
Matt Robinson, Isaiah Williams and Coran Taylor all entered training camp hoping to be the starter. Instead, they will be on the sideline Saturday. One play away from going in.
Smith thinks a college team needs three quarterbacks ready to roll. And win.
“I’m excited about all those guys as far as what they can bring,” Smith said Monday afternoon. “Obviously, some will be a little bit more ready than others. Our room is deeper than it’s been.”
There is no official quarterback depth chart. At least, not one that will be published.
Smith has an idea of who is No. 2.
“Kind of,” he said. “We’re going to let it play out this week.”
The players know. They have been there for all the workouts.
“They see who’s going in with the first group and who goes in with the second group and who rotates with this guy,” Smith said. “It’s not hard to figure out.”
If another quarterback enters the Akron game, it doesn’t mean he is No. 2. Situations might dictate who goes in.
“Don’t look too hard into that,” Smith said.
Right now, there are no plans for the Illini to use any quarterback other than Peters on Saturday.
“This first game is always a little nerve-ending,” Smith said. “You don’t know exactly who you really are until you actually get out and get the live bullets going. On top of that, you add a team like Akron that has a new staff, new scheme, a lot of new players, there’s a ton of unknown here. It’s an uneasy first game for us. But at the same time, I think our kids will be well-prepared.”
The quarterback decision came after months of evaluation. Going back to the spring.
“Every day is evaluated,” Smith said. “Things they do on the field, off the field, all that matters. Then on top is the football part. Who’s comfortable? Who understands? When I have meetings, I know who understands football and who doesn’t. Or who’s a little bit behind mentally. All that goes into part of it.”
It was a fluid situation. Players gain practice snaps based on how they performed. As it should be. There are no politics in football. You earn your way.
Numbers game
Will everybody be happy? Uh, no.
“It’s impossible,” Smith said. “But I think we generate a culture our kids want to be around so they’re not unhappy.”
But ...
“I’m sure, whenever you don’t get the starting nod or you may not get as many reps, if you’re a competitor, you should be unhappy,” Smith said. “You should be a little irritated. I would hope you are, or you’re in the wrong room.”
The quarterbacks help each other. Really.
“Our room is so close, I think our relationship with our kids is so close that they understand it’s never personal,” Smith said. “This is about what’s best for our team. You can push kids, you can coach kids, you can be demanding on kids as long as they understand that you love them and you have their best interest at heart.”
It helps to have a veteran leading the way. Peters spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Illinois during the summer.
“To me, experience is one of the things that is hard to replace,” Smith said. “In anything. In any aspect of life. If you have someone who has experience at a certain job, which Brandon had, he has direct influence when he speaks or when he does things. Our guys are going to listen to him. He’s kind of been there, done that.”
Stepping up
The rest of the quarterbacks have all improved.
Smith took a look back at Robinson’s practice numbers in 2018. This year has been better, in almost every category.
His completion percentage was on par with what AJ Bush Jr. did last summer. To win the job.
“Matt’s touchdowns responsible for was 28,” Smith said. “AJ Bush was about 28.”
The only difference came in turnovers. Robinson had 13 in compared to Bush’s seven.
“That’s the one glaring part,” Smith said. “Everything else was almost identical. And AJ was our starting quarterback last year. It tells me he’s on track. We’ve got to eliminate the turnovers. If something were to happen, I’d have no problem playing him or Isaiah.”
Smith isn’t shy about getting after his players when they mess up. Criticism in practice is part of the learning process.
Don’t expect Smith to coddle one of the quarterbacks.
“I hope not,” Smith said. “I don’t want to be Dr. Phil all the time. If they need it, I’ll do it.”