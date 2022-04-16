CHAMPAIGN — Plenty of differences exist between Illinois football players Bryce Barnes and Aidan Laughery.
They work on opposite sides of the ball, with Barnes on the defensive line and Laughery at running back. The 6-foot-2 Barnes weighs 65 more pounds than the 5-11 Laughery and is three years older.
But there is one tie to bind Barnes and Laughery: where they went to high school.
Barnes and Laughery are both proud Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley alums. They learned from coach Mike Allen and won a state championship together at Memorial Stadium in 2018. Barnes is thrilled to have another Falcon on the team.
Laughery joined the Illini at the semester after graduating early from GCMS and has impressed the coaches.
“As soon as he started getting recruited by Illinois, it was go time,” Barnes said Thursday. “I was constantly texting him, trying to get him to come down and visit. But I told him it was his choice and whatever he chose, I was going to be cool with it.”
Ranked a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Laughery had oodles of high-end offers. Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Rutgers were among the contenders before he committed to the Illini last June.
“That day when he said he was coming to Illinois was a dream come true to come play and come play with a teammate I used to play with,” Barnes said.
That made it two GCMS products on the Illinois roster. Big doings for the Ford County school with an enrollment of about 300.
“Not a lot of people from small schools get to come to Division I and play football here,” Barnes said. “It’s a cool experience not only for us two, but for the community to come down and watch us. We’re only 30 minutes away. We have that support from the community.”
Barnes has known Laughery “forever.”
They played together one year with the Falcons when Barnes was a senior and Laughery was a freshman starter.
“That’s when our bond connected a lot more,” Barnes said. “That’s when I really realized, ‘This kid has an opportunity to do something special.’ He’s done all the right things and he got here. It’s only up from here.”
Barnes has been able to share his college experiences with Laughery.
“Before he came here, I told him, ‘It’s going to be different. Kids are faster, stronger. You have to adapt,’” Barnes said. “The first thing he said to me was, ‘I understand it. I’m going to come in. I’m going to work. I’m going to put my head down.’ He’s come in and he’s grinded and he’s worked. He’s going to earn every opportunity.”
Chance to shineThe News-Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Year as a high school senior with the Falcons, Barnes was a football and basketball standout in high school who helped the Falcons to a third-place finish at the Class 2A state basketball tournament in 2019.
Despite his prep success, Barnes didn’t come to Illinois with high outside expectations. He has had to earn every snap.
Barnes played in all 13 games as a freshman during the 2019, mostly on special teams. He got his first college start in 2020 at Northwestern. And he worked in 11 of 12 games during Bret Bielema’s first season, while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors.
This spring, Barnes is getting even more first-team practice looks. The defensive line is missing starter Keith Randolph Jr., who is out with an undisclosed injury.
“I’m taking every opportunity,” Barnes said. “I’m grinding for it. I’m always working. You can’t take any rep for granted. When the season comes around, we’ll see where I’m at.”
Bielema has mentioned Barnes when talking about the defensive line. In a good way.
“I don’t want to look too much into it because I feel like your head will get too big,” Barnes said. “I’m here to do my job and to show all these coaches I can play. That’s for them to see and for me to just keep working”
Barnes has made a good connection with defensive line coach Terrance Jamison.
“He is an awesome coach. A guy that really breaks it down into detail,” Barnes said. “He can get on you, but it’s love. He wants you to get better and wants you to improve every single day.”
Jamison likes what he sees from Barnes.
“He’s doing well,” Jamison said. “He put on 20 pounds this offseason, so that increased his confidence. This spring, the focus is footwork, extension and finish. He’s checking all those boxes.”
Barnes can play multiple positions up front, which adds to his value.
On courseBarnes had to leave Thursday’s interview session early because he had more pressing business. Actually, he didn’t want to be late for class.
The community health major is serious about his academics, and is glad to have classes in-person again.
“I’m more of a visual learner,” he said. “And hearing it as well.”
He is on track to earn his degree in May 2023.
“One thing I told my parents when I got here is I’m going to graduate,” Barnes said.
After football, Barnes is thinking about coaching, either at the high-school level or in college.
Barnes doesn’t go home these days as much as he did early in his college career when it was every weekend. Now, maybe every two weeks. He zips over to do laundry and spend time with his family.
Barnes, who hasn’t taken a redshirt season yet, has two more years of eligibility.
“I feel like I’ve been here forever,” he said.