CHAMPAIGN — College basketball fans, from Illinois and beyond, need to get ready for a bumpy ride. And prepare to be ultra-flexible.
Illinois wisely called off Wednesday night’s game against Florida A&M. No reason to bring the 2-9 Rattlers to C-U for what would have been a St. Francis-like blowout. FAMU can easily go back on next season’s schedule.
Next question: Will Illinois travel to Minnesota for Sunday’s resumption of Big Ten play? If the game happens, it will come after a 10-day break for Brad Underwood’s team. Rust might be a problem.
Like Illinois, Minnesota played Dec. 22 (against Green Bay). And also like Illinois, the Gophers’ scheduled home game against a low-major opponent, Alcorn State, was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Alcorn State’s program.
So, equal rust.
Under first-year coach Ben Johnson, Minnesota is one of the surprise teams in the Big Ten. Its only loss in a 10-1 getaway was a respectable eight-point decision against Michigan State. Minnesota also won at Michigan, though that is looking less and less like a big deal with the Wolverines at 7-4.
The fact the Minnesota game is three days away and we are uncertain whether it will be played provides a warning about the rest of the season.
In other words, no guarantees. The rapid spread of COVID-19 could and likely will mean more postponements and/or canceled games.
Up until recently, Illinois basketball had been doing a remarkable job staying COVID free. Both the men’s and women’s programs, who have had their schedules altered this week.
Foolishly, I told my family about Illinois’ success. A few minutes before word came out about the positive cases within the team. My fault. I jinxed it.
The Illinois players routed Missouri on Dec. 22, then were allowed to go visit family and friends. In hindsight that was a mistake. As ace beat writer Scott Richey pointed out, the players returning with COVID infections was totally predictable. When you see loved ones, especially after a long time away, there is bound to be close contact.
Fortunately, the Illinois players have been vaccinated. So, the chance for serious illness is greatly reduced.
Again, no guarantees, but science is on their side.
Looking aheadYes, there have been a few on-court glitches for Illinois this season. Not-so-good losses to Marquette and Cincinnati. A disappointing home defeat against Arizona.
But all of the team goals remain doable for Kofi Cockburn and pals.
They can win the Big Ten regular season and defend their conference tournament title. They can earn a favorable NCAA seed. Probably not a No. 1, but you never know. And they can advance far into March and even April. It might require some breaks and good matchups, but the talent is there.
And that’s before we know what will happen with injured Andre Curbelo. The team has learned to play without him in the last month. If he is able to return, the guard could provide a spark that carries the team to another level.
The key for Illinois now is getting there. That means following doctors’ orders and trying to stay healthy,
COVID isn’t the only illness going around. The flu and seasonal colds are also prevalent in the winter months.
The players and coaches should put great thought into every indoor venture. Is it necessary? Or can it wait?
Better safe than sorry for a team with high hopes.
Enjoy the momentsHave to admit, each canceled basketball game and bowl game that gets called off makes me a bit sad.
Sports have been a great source of joy during the pandemic.
I want to see more. I want to watch the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves sometime in 2022 at Truist Park. I crave another trip to the NCAA tournament after not going since 2019.
Golf tournaments, football games and hockey games are also on my to-do list.
Here’s hoping they happen. And everyone has a happy, healthy 2022.