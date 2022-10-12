CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema posed the question to Illinois freshman wide receiver Hank Beatty during a punt return session in training camp: “Why weren’t you back there?”
The simple answer from the rookie: “I’ve never caught punts.”
To which Bielema said: “What are you talking about?”
For the full explanation, I called Beatty’s high school coach, Rochester’s Derek Leonard.
“We couldn’t get him hurt,” Leonard said. “He’s too valuable. He would have been unbelievable, but he was going to get the ball the next play, so I thought he could score at quarterback just as easy.”
Beatty is a punt returner now. He handled one late against Iowa in Saturday night’s 9-6 home win.
“He went back there and caught that ball in tight traffic,” Bielema said. “It was absolutely awesome.”
Imagine dropping back on a chilly night to catch a booming punt from one of the nation’s best (Tory Taylor). In the dark, no less.
“It was definitely different,” Beatty said after Illinois’ practice Tuesday. “When I’m playing receiver, the game seems a lot more calm. Then back there punt returning, it’s a little quicker.”
Yes, Beatty was nervous.
“I was like, ‘I hope I don’t drop it,’” Beatty said.
It wasn’t a totally new experience for Beatty. The team has had more than its share of night workouts, with Illini punter Hugh Robertson testing the returners.
“It’s good practice to get crazy kicks from him,” Beatty said.
Rule one: Catch the ball.
“It was kind of a short kick, so I knew I was going to just fair catch it,” Beatty said. “I thought it went pretty good. We have a great punt return team. If I did have to return it, I knew the guys were going to be blocking for me.”
Punt returners are supposed to have a bit of room to catch the ball. The Hawkeyes were right there.
“I didn’t even realize it in the game,” Beatty said.
Being counted on
Regular returner/leading receiver Isaiah Williams’ status for the Minnesota game at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Champaign is in doubt after he went into concussion protocol.
That means Beatty will likely see more duty against the Gophers.
For the season, Beatty has played in five games, grabbing four passes so far. He had a career-best two catches in the win over Iowa.
So what does Beatty think so far?
“It’s awesome being here,” Beatty said. “I love it.”
He won’t be redshirting. Once he played in a fifth game, that ship had sailed.
Beatty didn’t know how it would go his first year.
“The other guys on the team have helped me out a ton and just welcomed me,” he said. “It hasn’t been any mean competition or anything. Everybody’s been super nice.”
Beatty is living away from home while going to school. He is enjoying the Illinois experience.
“It’s been awesome,” Beatty said. “Everybody told me coming into college that college sports was a job. I didn’t know how much I was going to like it. I love being here every day, being able to work and get better.”
Rochester is 84 miles away from the UI campus. Being close to home has helped with Beatty’s transition.
“I’ve got a great support system from home,” Beatty said. “A bunch of my friends and family can come up to the games and it’s nice to see them.”
Paying attention
Leonard, who has won a zillion state titles at Rochester (actually eight) isn’t able to see many of Beatty’s games in person. He was in town for the Chattanooga game on Sept. 22.
Leonard is thrilled with Beatty’s efforts at Illinois.
“I’m so proud of him,” Leonard said. “He’s as good of a kid and person as I’ve ever coached. Anything good that comes to him, he deserves. He’s probably one of the most brilliant players I’ve ever coached.”
Leonard thought Beatty had the physical talent and mental ability to play early.
“If anybody could do it, it’s Hank,” Leonard said.
Beatty helped Rochester to the 2019 state title, catching 12 passes for 212 yards and three scores in the championship game.
That performance told Leonard that Beatty would be a college receiver.
“He has the best ball skills and hand-eye coordination I have ever seen,” Leonard said.
During his time at Rochester, Beatty won one state title and reached the semifinals two other times.
He is thankful for his time with the Rockets.
“I think it helped me a ton, especially the coaching staff there,” Beatty said. “Just like the coaching staff here, they are all really great people and they care about who you are on and off the field. Coming from there to here wasn’t a huge change in that regard.”
Beatty gets compared most often to long-time Patriots standout Julian Edelman, who played quarterback at Kent State before moving to receiver in the NFL.
“That’s cool,” Beatty said.