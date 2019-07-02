My kids recently asked me: “Dad, what’s your favorite sport?”
Great question, which is not a surprise given their parents are both reporters (Julie Wurth is the better writer in the family).
My simple answer is always “college football.” The follow-up question: What’s next?
Baseball, college basketball and golf.
The rest of the list is long and ever-changing. It includes NFL, NBA, Olympics (Winter over Summer), NHL, tennis majors. And on and on and on.
Climbing the charts: women’s soccer. Specifically, the defending World Cup champion United States team.
The Americans play England in today’s semifinal (2 p.m., Fox) at Lyon, France. The winner faces either Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.
Yeah, the Americans are going to win. Which, to be honest, is a huge part of the draw.
It’s so much fun to watch a U.S. team dominate in an international event. The Americans got a lot of us hooked with a 13-0 romp against Thailand in the opener. If one goal equals a touchdown in football, then the final would have been 91-0.
The Americans continued with a 3-0 win against Chile and a 2-0 win against Sweden.
They showed they could win close matches, too. They edged Spain and France 2-1 to earn a spot in the semifinal.
Bad-At-Math Bob can add up the 22-2 totals.
Soccer in the U.S. hasn’t reached the status of the sport in other parts of the world. But the success of the women’s team provides a huge boost. Just like a hoped-for World Cup run by the American men will do the same.
Local connection
Illini fans have another reason to root for the Americans: coach Jill Ellis ran the Illinois program in 1997-99.
I dealt with Ellis a few times during her tenure in Champaign, Urbana. Current editor Jeff D’Alessio was the women’s soccer beat writer.
My interactions with Ellis were always pleasant. She was obviously a talented coach and recruiter, which she proved again at her next stop: UCLA. In more than a decade in Westwood, Ellis led the Bruins to eight Final Four appearances.
Eventually, Ellis left UCLA to work full time for the national team. She was named permanent head coach in 2014 and led the team to the World Cup title in 2015.
Never mind that Americans struggled at the 2016 Summer Olympics with Ellis as coach. That team had some chemistry issues that have since been resolved.
Put me in charge and Ellis would remain U.S. leader for as long as she wants.
TV trouble
Normally, I would sit at home, caffeine-free Diet Pepsi in hand, and watch the match with Murphy, our pro-U.S. pooch.
Not this time. A dispute between my satellite provider and the local Fox affiliate left me with a blank screen during the earlier matches. (I also missed the final round of Sunday’s U.S. Senior Open. To quote Murphy: “Grrrrrrrr.”)
It’s my problem, I know. But there are always a solutions. Like streaming services, which I can try if I get my tech-savvy kids involved. Or, I can go to a C-U sports bar and watch.
Or, The News-Gazette office has TV screens on the wall. Certainly, one of the three will be tuned to U.S. soccer. The Garden Room downstairs has snacks.
I’m all set.
Now, about Sunday’s final ... Anyone want to invite me over? I’ll bring pizza.
