Well, Wednesday afternoon was sure interesting on the Illinois football front.
Thanks, in large part, to one tweet from Bret Bielema.
As you have likely heard by now, Texas A&M pulled itself out of Gator Bowl on Wednesday because of injuries and rising COVID-19 cases within the football team.
Good call by the Aggies to put safety first. Of course, the action created a monster headache for the folks in Jacksonville, Fla., ahead of the game that kicks off at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. And some uneasiness for Wake Forest. Suddenly and without warning, the 10-win Demon Deacons don’t have an opponent.
At the end of a banner season, Wake Forest wants its shot at another victory. Can’t blame it for that.
Who can fill the vacancy? Apparently, all sorts of volunteers raised their hands.
Including Bielema, one of the first coaches to go to Twitter to show his interest.
“Waiting by the phone ...,” Bielema wrote in response to a tweet from Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy that the Gator Bowl could have replaced Texas A&M with a 5-7 team (like Illinois).
McMurphy reported Rutgets, another 5-7 team with a higher Academic Progress Rate score than the Illini, had initially declined the invite. But Keith Sargent and James Kratch of NJ.com reported Wednesday night the Scarlet Knights would likely receive and accept an invite to the Gator Bowl, with official word likely coming by the end of the week.
Stay or go?
You have to admire Bielema’s enthusiasm, which sure fired up some Illini fans on social media. His tweet had received more than 3,500 likes and 400 retweets by halftime of Wednesday night’s Braggin’ Rights game.
Given a chance to suit up one more time this season, he is full go and doesn’t see a downside to saying “we’re game for a game.”
In a perfect world, Illinois would have reversed one of those close losses to Maryland or Purdue or Rutgers and earned a berth with a .500 record or better. The team was oh so close to a bowl bid during Bielema’s first season.
Reality is the team fell just short. Then, when there was earlier talk about a bid at 5-7, enough teams became bowl eligible that Illinois wasn’t needed in a pinch.
Now, there is another spot to fill. For a game that kicks off in eight days.
For Illinois, putting a team and game plan together in that amount of time would be a logistical challenge. The game is in Florida, not across the street from Memorial Stadium.
And most of the players have returned to their homes for the semester break. They would need to hustle back to C-U at one of the busiest travel times of the year.
One of the main positives of bowl eligibility, mentioned often by Bielema, are the 15 extra practices. But with the game barely a week away, the Illini would be lucky to get in one-third of the extra sessions.
The flip side
If I’m Wake Forest, I’d rather not play a sub-.500 team. Even if the Demon Deacons win, they won’t prove much. Ten-win teams are supposed to beat five-win teams.
I don’t believe this is going to be the last time COVID-19 affects the college football bowl schedule. The folks in charge of the playoffs acknowledged that with a list of “what ifs” when it comes to the postseason.
And if those scenarios would play out in the days ahead, Bielema will have his phone nearby. You just never know when a game might open up.