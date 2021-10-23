Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Penn State won’t be Bret Bielema’s first at Beaver Stadium.
Not even close. The first-year Illinois football coach hopes it goes better than his initial visit. And his last.
Back in 1994, Bielema was a graduate assistant coach at Iowa. On Sept. 17 that season, the Hawkeyes traveled to Beaver Stadium. It did end well.
Seated in the press box, Bielema was across from then-Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brazier.
“Coach Brazier had a great way of looking at things,” Bielema said.
The Nittany Lions had a loaded team, led by quarterback Kerry Collins, running back Ki-Jana Carter and receiver Bobby Engram. Barely into their Big Ten tenure, they were not kind hosts, jumping out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
“It’s my first year in coaching and I’m looking around, trying to understand what was happening,” Bielema said. “I hadn’t been through many rodeos yet.”
Brazier wrote 28 times 2 equals 56 on a piece of paper. Then he wrote 56 times 2 equals 112.
“He put his hand over his mic. He looks at me and goes ‘They should beat us 112-0,’” Bielema said. “I’ll never forget that. Here’s this coach I had mentored under and was incredibly respectful for, but he was doing quick math on what could possibly happen.”
The Hawkeyes didn’t lose 112-0. But a 61-21 loss to Joe Paterno’s team ensued. Later trips went better for Bielema. While working as the linebackers coach at Iowa, he helped the Hawkeyes beat Penn State in 1996 and 2000 in Happy Valley. The latter game, a 26-23 victory, marked Kirk Ferentz’s second Big Ten win. Now, he is Iowa’s all-time victory leader.
“That got the ball rolling in the right direction,” Bielema said.
Bielema’s teams haven’t always left Beaver Stadium with smiles on their faces. But often enough.
New challengePart of Bielema’s first day as Illinois coach on Dec. 19, 2020 was spent at Beaver Stadium. Less than a year later, after watching the Illini end their weird 2020 season with a 56-21 loss to the Nittany Lions, he is back again.
“I’m really excited to be able to take this group and start a new tradition,” Bielema said.
After some down years and dark times, Beaver Stadium has again become one of the most intimidating venues in college football.
With a capacity of 106,572, it is the second-biggest building in the country (behind Michigan Stadium).
“Just pure numbers,” Bielema said.
Penn State’s white-out has turned into a deal, sparking all sorts of copycats. Saturday’s game is homecoming for the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who are three-touchdown favorites against Bielema’s Illini (2-5, 1-3).
Despite an earlier loss at Iowa, the Nittany Lions still have a chance to reach the four-team College Football Playoffs.
Bielema is impressed with the work done by Penn State coach James Franklin.
“James has been a tremendous asset,” Bielema said.
Saturday’s game will be the first for Bielema against Franklin.
The Illini prepared for the environment during the week, pumping in crowd noise during practice. Will it help? Watch to see if the offense commits false starts early in the game.
Time fliesSeems like only yesterday Bielema was being introduced as Lovie Smith’s replacement.
As he was one of the few people who actually watched Illinois-Penn State last December inside an empty Beaver Stadium void of fans, Bielema knew he would be back this season. And, oddly, again in 2022.
“I’d love to see the computer that figures that out,” he said. “That’s a very interesting side fact for the trivia buffs in the room. The schedule is what it is and plays out how it is.”
Bielema remembers Illinois staying with Penn State early in the 2020 game. The Illini led in the first quarter before the Nittany Lions scored 42 consecutive points in the blowout victory.
“It got a little bit lopsided at the end,” Bielema said. “Just ran out of bodies.”
Bielema hung out in the press box with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, sports information director Kent Brown, and deputy AD Warren Hood.
“I’m watching a group and players and I’m glued to my roster, trying to figure out who’s who,” Bielema said. “At that time, they were just names and numbers.”
Not anymore. They are his guys.
“Now, those emotions I feel with them are real,” he said. “Like to see the disappointment in their eyes after some of these tough losses, but also to see the joy in their eyes after a couple of wins makes it much more tangible.”
A different reality for the two teams exists this season. In 2020, Penn State that finished under .500. The current group is 5-1.
The Nittany Lions rebuilt their roster with the help of the transfer portal. It will be part of Bielema’s plan moving forward.
Penn State enters as a heavy favorite, which doesn’t guarantee a win. Just last week, Purdue went to Iowa City and knocked off No. 2 Iowa.
Historically, Illinois has struggled at Beaver Stadium, going 1-10 all-time with the only win happening during a 33-13 triumph keyed by quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase and running back Mikel Leshoure.
The next season, Illinois was in position to win at Beaver Stadium again, but dropped a 10-7 decision in what turned out to be Paterno’s final game coaching the Nittany Lions before the Jerry Sandusky scandal became public.
In the last two trips to State College, Illinois has been outscored 95-21. It’s not 112-0, but it can sure feel that way at times.
Now, it’s on Bielema to make sure those lopsided scores start to diminish. After all, this isn’t his first rodeo.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.