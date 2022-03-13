CHAMPAIGN — Priority No. 1 for any Illinois football coach: Win as many games as possible. There hasn’t been a plus-.500 season since 2011.
No. 2: Compete for Big Ten division and conference titles. The last one came in 2001. Ron Turner’s guys are starting to have college-aged kids. It has been too long.
No. 3: Do it the right way. Playing by the rules has become an Illinois must. Previous brushes with the NCAA — real or perceived — did since-repaired damage to the program’s reputation. The current administration correctly won’t allow any shortcuts to success.
Not too far down the priority list for any Illinois coach: Become one of the leaders in the game.
A voice of reason.
An influencer.
It can happen at Illinois. Saw it with my own eyes as Turner helped push for instant replay. It was a move that continues to impact the game today. In a good way.
Now on his third stint as a Power Five head coach, Bret Bielema has the background and knowledge to become someone other coaches turn to for advice.
Entering his second year in Champaign-Urbana, Bielema has already shown his willingness to talk about the topics of the day. Two areas seem to be be of special interest: gameplay and scheduling. Let’s break down both.
Too long?
There is talk the college game will try to follow the NFL model when it comes to clock administration. In college, play stops after a first down to reset the chains. And there is a full stop after an incomplete pass. The NFL has shortened those two pieces with positive results.
“The clock is a really hot topic,” Bielema said. “The emergence of tempo offenses came as a byproduct of rules changes. It was unintended. They basically were trying to make the efficiency of officiating crews more in line. That’s why the 40-second clock was put out. That introduced the tempo offenses and everything that went into it.”
Teams that throw the ball have more clock stoppages, which adds to the time of game.
“It’s been this constant back and forth,” Bielema said.
During his time as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas, Bielema was on the rules committee for a number of years. He knows the arguments.
“Look at the NFL,” he said. “You just finished the playoffs and Super Bowl with one of the most exciting, watched, engaged there has ever been in the history of the game. It’s always been a popular game.
“The thing the NFL has been able to master is all of those games are right around that three-hour mark. TV can plan around it.”
Should TV be driving the bus? Probably not. But it pays the bill. The length of college games have become bloated, making them unreliable for TV.
“The No. 1 driving force is to get that game to a three hour, 3:15 game,” Bielema said.
That will allow an 11 a.m. TV window to be followed by one at 2:30 p.m. with little concern of overlap. Currently, viewers are forced to make choices betwen watching the end of one game or missing the start of another.
Replay is one of culprits. Long delays to check out every angle of a disputed call adds presious seconds and minutes.
Game time is a bigger issue for fans at home. Not so much for those in the stands. It’s (usually) Saturday. Most people are off work. I often wonder what is the rush to leave the stadium? Heck, there isn’t even a new “Jeopardy” to watch.
Still, it’s good Bielema understands the issue so well and seems willing to do something about it.
Ready to help ... for now
Bielema has made it clear: He’s a college football traditionalist. He’d like every game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I don’t like to interfere with high school football,” he said. “I’m a big believer in Illinois high school football. It’s the breeeding ground of what we are as college football. I just believe high school football is played on Fridays, college football played on Saturdays and NFL played on Sundays. That’s what the weekend is.”
But in today’s sport, there have been changes, including weeknight games. So Bielema goes with the flow.
In 2022, that means moving a home game against Chattanooga to a Thursday night.
“We’re trying to have as much national exposure as we can,” Bielema said.
He understans the weeknight games can be a pain for fans, especially for those who don’t live nearby.
Down the road, as he builds the program, Bielema will push for fewer weeknight games.
“When we get this place, hopefully in a short fashion, a filled Memorial Stadium with people from the first row to the top row and everywhere in between, that’s a different perspective,” Bielema said.
Illinois will also play Indiana on a Friday night (Sept. 2). The school didn’t have a say in that one, with the move made by the Big Ten.