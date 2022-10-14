URBANA — These days, it is good to be Bret Bielema.
Everywhere the Illinois football coach goes, there seems to be crowds. And happy ones at that.
Bielema had a nice turnout for his weekly radio show on Wednesday night at Papa Del’s in Champaign.
On early Thursday afternoon, Bielema was the featured speaker at the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon, held this week at Urbana’s Homegrown.
A packed room on the upper floor greeted Bielema, who came directly from morning practice.
After being introduced, Bielema received a long, loud ovation from the orange-and-blue-wearing attendees. That’s what happens when you end a 14-year drought against Iowa, which followed the end of 20 years of failure for the Illini at Wisconsin.
Bielema is experiencing what others got a taste of as they turned the program around.
In Year Two, Bielema has already exceeded expectations. In his first season, he just missed a bowl. Now, the team is one win away from guaranteeing a bowl.
If the clinching victory comes against Minnesota on Saturday, it will keep Illinois in at least a first-place tie for the Big Ten West lead. Outside the team, few were suggesting that was possible for Illinois in 2022.
The Illini jumped into The Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time in 11 years at No. 24.
Bielema mentioned the rankings at the Quarterback Club during his 30-minute talk. He didn’t dwell on it.
“Everybody gets excited about being ranked,” Bielema said. “A byproduct of that, everybody says, ‘You’ve got to keep them even-keeled, not let them feel too good about themselves.’ If there’s one thing I can do, I can humble people in a hurry and remind them of what they’ve done to get where they are.”
Bonus information
Besides his postgame press conferences, Belema meets with the media twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.
Thursday’s luncheon gave the fans additional insight into the workings of the program.
“I start the day at 7 o’clock every day, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” Bielema shared.
Thursday’s workout got extended a bit because Wednesday’s practice was interrupted by lightning.
“I really don’t care about rain,” Bielema said. “I always say to our guys, ‘We have to be at our best when it’s at its worst.’ If it’s coming down sideways, I actually love it.’”
Wednesday’s indoor practice was just the third of Bielema’s tenure. He was thrilled to be back outside Thursday on a crisp, fall day.
Bielema didn’t tell the crowd any more about the status of quarterback Tommy DeVito. The coach isn’t saying if it will be DeVito or backup Art Sitkowski against the Gophers, but told reporters on Thursday DeVito has participated to some degree in practice while recovering from an ankle injury that forced him to the sidelines early in the win against Iowa.
“We don’t know,” Bielema told reporters about DeVito’s status for this Saturday. “We don’t want to make a decision on the front end that could affect long term. ... You want him to be able to go out there and have success, but ultimately the doctors are going to have to make that decision.”
Bielema did tell reporters Thursday that kicker Caleb Griffin will miss his second straight game with a leg injury, meaning reigning Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Fabrizio Pinton will handle the kicking duties, with Will McManus likely to handle kickoffs.
Bielema broke down the rest of the schedule, pointing out some of the quirks in the matchups. Illinois has multiple games with teams coming off open weeks, like Minnesota on Saturday and Nebraska on Oct. 29.
“You guys might think I’m crazy. I know everybody else’s schedule besides our schedule,” Bielema said. “It factors in how I think, how I work. I always tell our kids, ‘Just show up and go to work and I’ll take care of everything else.’ I think our guys are buying in to that.”
From the fans
For years, Illinois head coaches have often closed the QB Club luncheons by taking questions from the crowd. Bielema has continued the tradition.
Al asked about the Gophers, who are led by P.J. Fleck.
“P.J. and I are kind of different people, but I really respect the way he coaches the game,” Bielema said. “When you watch their players fundamentally, they are very high football IQ.”
Steve thanked Bielema for “making us relevant again in the world of college football,” which was followed by loud applause.
And Steve suggested Bielema thank former Illini coach Ron Turner for his role in getting instant replay instituted. Illinois was helped against Iowa with a late reversal of a fumble. Bielema hears from Turner often.
“He literally just wants to say, ‘Good luck,’ and he’s thinking of us,” Bielema said. “I think he watches every game.”
One fan asked Bielema if he makes calls for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
The reality is he rarely makes a specific call. Between series, he might suggest a play.
“I was a playcaller for Coach (Barry) Alvarez,”
Bielema said. “He never once gave me a call. Not one time.”
Bielema doesn’t want to interrupt the flow for his coordinators’ work.
“If I’m going to make a suggestion, I’d much rather make it Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” Bielema said.
The coach was asked about the number of recruits who were on campus for the Iowa game. Fifty to 100 of them were prospects and the rest were their guests.
After his time at the mic was done, Bielema stopped and talked for a moment with athletic director Josh Whitman.
Then, he headed back to his office to continue preparation for the Gophers.