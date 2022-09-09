Asmussen | Bielema drops some knowledge on appreciative QB Club crowd
CHAMPAIGN — For Illinois football coaches, past and present, Illini Quarterback Club luncheons have always been a highlight of game week.
From John Mackovic to Lou Tepper to Ron Turner to Ron Zook to Tim Beckman to Bill Cubit to Lovie Smith, the coaches realized Club members were on their side like no other.
And so it continues for Bret Bielema. Less than a week after Illinois lost 23-20 at Indiana, the crowd of about 200 gave the second-year leader a long, loud ovation on Thursday afternoon.
“He tells us stuff that we might not get from Loren (Tate) or Brian (Barnhart) or anybody,” Quarterback Club board member Jon Rector said while introducing Bielema at the Holiday Inn. “Coach B., I love your honesty and I love your humor. Thanks for everything.”
Bielema had a full Thursday, following the team’s morning practice with a media session and a quick drive over to the Quarterback Club luncheon.
“It was a beautiful day out there,” Bielema said about the practice ahead of Saturday’s visit from Virginia.
A week ago? Not so beautiful. The day before the team played Indiana, Illini offensive lineman Julian Pearl suffered a foot injury during the workout. He tried to return to play the Hoosiers, but was a late scratch, forcing a shuffling among the Illinois starters.
As he shared with the media during a late-morning briefing. Bielema told the crowd Pearl practiced with the team this week.
“We should be back to full go,” Bielema said.
Except for tailback Josh McCray, who remains out indefinitely after hurting his knee in the opener against Wyoming. Bielema said the team will re-evaluate his status after the upcoming open week.
During an almost 30-minute talk with the Quarterback Club, Bielema started with a 12-minute opening update. He discussed freshmen who have and will play, the bus trip home from Indiana (“it was a tough ride to swallow”) and his team’s reaction to its first loss.
The coach wasn’t shy about using football-ese when speaking to the Club. He talked about formations and play calls.
It is a knowledgeable set of football fans who understand most of what he is talking about.
No glassy-eyed looks like you might see during a boring lecture. He had their attention.
Look ahead
Bielema gave the crowd a scouting report on Virginia. One they are unlikely to hear on BTN or other pregame coverage.
A year ago, the Cavaliers had no trouble handling the Illni at Scott Stadium, jumping to a 21-7 halftime lead on the way to a 42-14 victory in Charlottesville, Va.
“One of losses on the year that I just felt we got overwhelmed,” Bielema said. “Got away from just a little bit. We didn’t represent who we are for four quarters.”
Bielema pointed out to the crowd Virginia is the first of seven rematches his team will have against 2021 opponents. Not exactly a Revenge Tour because Illinois won three of them (against Nebraska, Minnesota and Northwestern) the last time around.
“There’s seven of these opportunities to kind of feel where we’re at compared to where we were a year ago,” Bielema said.
Major changes have happened at Virginia, which moved on from 2021 coach Bronco Mendenhall. Longtime Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott takes over, hiring new offensive and defensive coordinators.
“It’s an entire new set of offensive, defensive and special teams schemes,” Bielema said.
Elliott inherits the quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, who burned Illinois in 2021 for 405 yards and five touchdowns.
“Very dynamic, explosive player,” Bielema said.
In the opener against Richmond, Armstrong topped 100 yards on the ground and added 246 through the air.
Question time
As every Illinois coach has done through the years at the game-week luncheons, Bielema saved the last part for queries from the crowd. As he often does (with the media, too) Bielema jokingly requests “easy questions.”
After prompting from emcee Barnhart, hands shot up.
One fan asked about the workload star running back Chase Brown is being asked to handle. Against Indiana, Brown carried 36 times for 199 yards. The coaches understand they have to reduce Brown’s attempts during a long season.
“He gives us the best chance to win,” Bielema said. “When you start a drive with him, you think he may take it to the house at any given point.”
Bielema said he talked to Brown about letting the coaches know when he needs a break.
The coaches are looking to backups Reggie Love and Chase Hayden to provide relief for Brown.
“Reggie and Chase (Hayden) have had a better week of practice,” Bielema said.
Bielema disputed a question about the team’s ability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, mentioning both Indiana’s quick-release style and Johnny Newton’s strong performance.
An audience member asked the coach about a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called against Illinois. Bielema said one on defensive back Kendall Smith for shushing the crowd is no longer supposed to be a penalty.
“It shouldn’t have been called,” Bielema said. “We overcame that one and scored a touchdown.”
It is an emotional game and Bielema has rules for his guys: always protect your teammate by getting them out of the moment, never put your hand on an opposing player (outside of game action) and never touch an official.
“They just can’t exist in our program,” Bielema said.
Bielema isn’t allowed to openly criticize the officiating. If he does, it brings a likely fine and, more important, a potential for suspension. With only 12 guaranteed games, he doesn’t want to miss any.
So, the crowd didn’t hear the coach complain about missed calls.
That’s better left for a private conversation.
