CHAMPAIGN — In the olden times — before 2017 — Wednesday would have been huge for college football programs across the country.
Not now.
The recruiting joy of the first Hump Day in February has been mostly replaced by the early signing window in late December.
So instead of Illinois coach Bret Bielema introducing 20 to 25 new players this week, he unveiled one at the Smith Center: Mop-top defensive back Mac Resetich of Spring Valley Hall High School.
Bielema showed an impressive string of video clips featuring the 6-foot, 205-pounder, who will play safety for the Illini.
“It’s a nice addition. He’s got the all-hair team to begin with,” Bielema said. “I can’t say enough about what we’ve learned about him.”
Illinois staffers Pat Embleton and Pat Ryan were singled out for their work in helping to recruit Resetich. Resetich came to an Illinois game during the season. By design, Bielema wanted to keep the recruitment on the “down low” after liking what he saw on film.
“I remember watching the first 10 plays and all of them were touchdowns,” Bielema said.
Resetich was with a group of preferred walk-ons who visited campus this past weekend. Bielema pulled Resetich and his parents aside and offered the player a scholarship. He called and accepted on Monday. They waited until Wednesday to make the formal announcement.
“I have known and notice when we draw attention to a player, we gather a lot of people around us,” Bielema said. “I think it was noted to me that he had zero stars at 7 a.m. and after we signed him, he jumped up to three. I don’t know how that happens.”
The Illinois recruiting class is now ranked No. 34 nationally (sixth in the Big Ten) by Rivals.com. Illinois is No. 42 (eighth in the Big Ten), according to 247Sports.
If you are asking ...
Bielema is fine with having two signing periods. And would favor a third in July.
“I would like to have all three,” he said.
And ...
“I wish we could instantly sign a portal player,” he said. “They have no signing date.”
Seems logical. So it probably won’t happen.
More highlights
Resetich wasn’t the only later-signing recruit Bielema talked about during a wide-ranging 45-minute media session.
New receiver Malik Elzy was also top of mind. The All-American from Chicago Simeon is among the highest-rated recruits at Illinois in recent years.
“Identified him early on as a player we knew we wanted to have in this program,” Bielema said.
Terrance Jamison was the lead recruiter with help from George McDonald and the rest of the staff. Elzy originally made a commitment to Cincinnati.
“The night he committed to another school, I was at (Illini baseball coach) Dan Hartleb’s house at a fundraiser,” Bielema said. “I knew it was decision time. I went and sat on Dan Hartleb’s couch and I think I talked to Malik for about 30, 35, 45 minutes. I explained to him, ‘Hey, we’re going to stay with you. We’re going to continue the good fight. There’s a long time before we make it to signing day.’
“When Malik committed to us, Dan Hartleb was one of the first guys I called.”
Bielema is an Elzy fan.
“Just an awesome, awesome kid,” Bielema said.
In my 33 years covering Illinois football, three freshmen receivers stand out for their instant impact on the program.
Two of whom are on the school’s career Top 10 catch list.
Brandon Lloyd the No. 2 receiver in school history, caught 30 passes for 511 yards as a freshman in 1999, helping the team to the Micronpc.com Bowl. In 2007, Illinois earned a Rose Bowl bid due in large part to the contributions from Arrelious Benn, who caught 54 passes for 676 yards.
And the best all-time freshman receiver at Illinois was Mikey Dudek, who in 2014 caught 76 passes for 1,038 yards. He had a 200-yard game against Purdue.
If not for knee injuries, Dudek would have challenged David Williams’ career records for receptions and yards.
Can Elzy be the next Lloyd, Benn or Dudek? To be determined. But he’s got the right attitude.
“The thing I love about Malik, one of the most humble, grounded (players), loves to compete,” Bielema said.
Bielema credits Elzy’s parents Curtis and Jackie.
“They have raised a kid who is very thankful for the opportunities,” Bielema said.
When Elzy made the Illinois decision official, he was with his family and his youth coach.
“That speaks volumes about who he is,” Bielema said.
Welcome aboard
Wednesday provided the first chance for Bielema to talk about new assistant coaches Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers) and Thad Ward (running backs).
Bullen joins the team after spending the bulk of his career in the NFL, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals. He has worked with prolific pass rushers in the NFL, which appeals to Bielema.
“The day I sat down with our outside linebackers when there was transition, I told them I wanted to bring someone in with pass-rush value,” Bielema said. “Someone who could help their skill set grow. I’m excited because I think Charlie brings some things that nobody else in this room has had. He’s worked with some of the most elite pass rushers in the NFL.”
Ward was on Lovie Smith’s staff from 2016-18. He left to work at Temple and spent the 2022 season at Kansas State.
“I actually knew Thad before I ever came here just through the coaching profession,” Bielema said. “A lot of guys on our staff talked to me about who he was, what he was, what he represented while he was here.
“To get Thad back here with us has been absolutely awesome.”
Before making the hire, Bielema heard rave reviews of Ward’s work at Kansas State.
“That really got my attention,” Bielema said.
Bielema appreciates Ward’s attention to detail.
When they first talked, Bielema asked him “Why did you get into coaching?” Ward shared that he wanted to work with kids and someone suggest he teach football.
Soon, Ward realized coaching was the right carer choice.
Spring ahead
Illinois spring practice starts on March 21, with workouts scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The sessions are not open to the public. The date for the open-to-the-public spring game will be announced later.