CHAMPAIGN — At first glance, the move seems smart. And logical.
Upon further inspection, it’s better than that.
On Monday, Illinois announced plans to push the fourth football game of the 2022 season against Chattanooga, initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, to the night of Thursday, Sept. 22.
What’s the big deal? Let the Illinois head coach explain.
“The nontraditional Saturday games have been a growing thing over the last 15, 20 years,” Bret Bielema told me on Tuesday afternoon. “My first experience on a Thursday night football game in my past was very, very positive. It showcased a game that would blend into a Saturday.”
The switcheroo offers multiple benefits to the Illini. The most obvious is a night-time kickoff with limited television competition.
If you are sitting at home on that Thursday night with a hankering to watch college football, Illinois against Chattanooga provides a Big Ten option.
Bielema’s team figures to get plenty of extra eyeballs tuning in for that game. Who knows? They might belong to the next Aaron Donald or Joe Burrow. And there are prospects Illinois already knows about.
Bielema said his program will put together “a huge social media campaign” ahead of the game.
Bielema will also bring in recruits for the Thursday night game who wouldn’t be able to attend on a Saturday. Bielema and his staff will hit the road the day after the Chattanooga game, giving them a chance to see top targets, as well.
“We don’t go out much Friday nights before a game,” Bielema said.
When the idea of moving the Chattanooga game was raised, Bielema was all for it.
Historically speakingWhile a win against Chattanooga is not guaranteed — we all remember FCS school Appalachian State beating Michigan — put it down for “probable.”
Illinois has never lost to an FCS school. Never ever. While there is certainly a first time for everything, it isn’t likely to happen against the Mocs.
Here’s where I throw in a warning: Chattanooga scared the bejabbers out of Kentucky in the third game of the 2021 season. The Mocs led in the fourth quarter in Lexington, Ky., before losing 28-23 to the Wildcats. And it was no average Kentucky team. The Wildcats went on to win 10 games, including a victory against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
So, for one game at least, Rusty Wright’s Mocs more than held their own against the Power Five.
Bielema called Chattanooga “a great team.” He will make sure the Illini are ready.
It has been a few years since Illinois played an FCS school. The last two, in a strange twist, were against the same school, Western Illinois. The home team beat the Leathernecks in 2015 and 2018 by a combined score of 78-14.
Standing outWon’t the crowd be affected by the Thursday night kickoff in Champaign in late September?
Maybe, maybe not. Illinois will have played three games ahead of Chattanooga, facing Wyoming, Indiana (more on that later) and Virginia.
If Bielema’s team sweeps the first three, the fandom will be fired up to see the next appearance. Especially under the lights in nice weather.
Illinois could have left the game on Saturday. There’s a strong chance it would have been scheduled for 11 a.m., a time that has hurt attendance at Illinois.
The Thursday game will mean a better TV spot for the Illini. On a Saturday, it would have been shown on one of BTN’s run-over channels.
Worse-case on Thursday, Illinois has BTN all to itself. In prime time. With A Team announcers.
The Illini also avoid serious TV competition on Saturday. The Big Ten schedule on Sept. 24 includes Wisconsin at Ohio State and Minnesota at Michigan State.
A practical, on-field benefit for Bielema’s team exists in moving the game. It allows two extra days to prepare for the next opponent ... Wisconsin. The Badgers host the Illini on Oct. 1. They will be coming off a rock fight at Ohio State. With two fewer days to prepare than Illinois.
“It gives us a mini third bye week,” Bielema said. “Which allows us nine days before a tough stretch with Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.”
Trips to Madison have been a bust for the Illini the past two decades. Illinois lost 45-7 in 2020, 49-20 in 2018, 48-3 in 2016, 38-28 in 2014, 31-14 in 2012, 27-17 in 2008, 30-24 in 2006 and 24-7 in 2004. The last Illinois win at Madison was 37-20 in 2002. Take a bow, Walter Young and Greg Lewis. The wide receivers/cousins caught 13 passes for 200 yards and three scores for the Illini 20 years ago.
Bielema went 3-0 at Camp Randall Stadium against Illinois while coaching the Badgers. Just a hunch that will get brought up a time or two before the game.
Long time, no seeNice of the Big Ten to switch up the league schedule, allowing Illinois to visit Indiana for the first time since 2013. Schools 165 miles apart need to play every year.
“The part about this conference that’s awesome is the existing rivalries,” Bielema said. “For us to say year in and year out you’re going to play Wisconsin, you’re going to play Iowa, you’re going to play Minnesota, you’re going to play Purdue, you’re going to play Northwestern. Obviously, Nebraska is a little bit of a newer rivalry. Those geographic rivalries are awesome for the players, the fans, television. Indiana, with their proximity, is very close to that. Any time we can mutually respect and play each other it is a positive thing.”
As a bonus, the game is set for a Friday night on Sept. 2, providing some of the same advantages as the Chattanooga game.
“It gives us national exposure,” Bielema said. “It puts you in front of a prime-time audience. I don’t like that it conflicts with high school football, which I feel strong about. If it’s not us, it’s going to be somebody.”