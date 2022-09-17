CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team won’t sleep on the Mocs this weekend.
The Illini players and coaches are giving Chattanooga their full attention ahead of Thursday’s night game at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m. on BTN).
Chattanooga started the season with a pair of wins: home against Wofford and at Eastern Illinois. The Mocs are ranked No. 9 in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches’ poll, up from No. 10 last week.
Chattanooga hosts North Alabama (1-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Bret Bielema and his Illinois coaches will be watching and later breaking the film down.
“A couple things jump out to you,” Bielema said Friday at the Smith Center. “They have really good players. They have an offensive lineman (Curtis McClendon) that could start anywhere. They have a defensive tackle (Maxwell Devonnsha) that could start anywhere. Both of them will play in the NFL. They have a running back (Ailym Ford) I think is very talented.”
Rusty Wright, a former Mocs tight end, is in his fourth season as coach. He is 17-13 at his alma mater.
“Coach has done a tremendous job of getting those guys to play very hard, very fast,” Bielema said. “I know they are coming over here with the idea of one thing and that’s making history for themselves.”
Illinois has never lost to an FCS school, going 17-0 in such games. But as an observant reader pointed out, there have been some close calls. The most recent was in 2013, when Illinois beat Southern Illinois 42-34 in the season opener.
What day is it?The Thursday game means a new way for the players and coaches to look at the calendar.
Sunday will be the equivalent of a Tuesday during a normal game week. Monday is Wednesday and Tuesday is Thursday. Got it?
Certainly it is noted somewhere at the Smith Center.
Bielema used Friday’s workout to get practice repetitions for backups and developmental players. Bielema uses the term “devo,” which is not a reference to the 1970s/’80s band Devo. Instead, devo players are those who are working toward making an impact at a later time.
“I always say, ‘The only way to get good at football is playing football,’” Bielema said. “The NCAA oftentimes limits the amount of devo work you can do in-season because 20 hours (which is the weekly limit) is really not a lot of time to get game prep in. In normal game weeks, it’s really hard to get a lot of devo. But bye week ... I just told those guys out there (Friday), ‘I will bet you a large portion of the Division I teams do this on a Friday. They just send everybody out the door, give them a brunch, make them lift weights.’”
Bielema had five of his full-time assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., at Friday’s workout. The other five were sent on the road for recruiting.
“I’d much rather, from a recruiting standpoint, have all 10 out there,” Bielema said. “But to have Barry here, Ryan here, Andy Buh was here, Cory Patterson was here. I just felt it was important to get a good amount of work with these guys.”
When Bielema was on the staff with the NFL’s New England Patriots in 2018 and 2019, there wasn’t a limit on practice times. They would end the sessions with 15 to 20 devo plays. He isn’t allowed to do that in college, so he takes the opportunities when the schedule allows.
“I know these things work,” Bielema said.
Bielema doesn’t use the term “scout team” to designate the players who mirror the opponents in practice. The second-year coach prefers the term “look team.”
“They’re looking to simulate our opponents as good as we possibly can,” Bielema said. “The value in this is unbelievable.”
Good setupThe Illini don’t have any other team duties on Saturday. The players are free to watch football morning, noon and night.
“It’s one of the greatest things they can do is sit and watch and learn,” Bielema said.
Bielema’s team returns to the field next week after an opening three-game stretch. Starting with Chattanooga, the Illini play four in a row before a second weekend off. Then, five games to close out the regular season.
On the original schedule, Illinois was supposed to open at Wisconsin. That was changed by the Big Ten, creating an opportunity for the Illini to do some tinkering.
When his team was supposed to open with Wisconsin, Bielema suggested a Week 0 game against Wyoming. That change was able to stay in place even after the Big Ten opener turned into a game at Indiana.
“I knew that was going to give us two bye weeks,” Bielema said. “I didn’t know how it was going to play out, but I couldn’t be more excited.”
Having a weekend off after the third game against Virginia became crucial when Chattanooga was moved to Thursday.
“The ability to have a normal game week here is much better than trying to go from a Saturday to a Thursday,” Bielema said.