CHAMPAIGN — Of course, Bret Bielema wants the IHSA football state championship games to be played at Memorial Stadium. As often as possible.
From the moment he arrived on the University of Illinois campus in December 2020, Bielema has made a clear commitment to high school football in the state.
“It’s absolutely essential,” the second-year Illinois football coach said after Tuesday morning’s spring practice.
Heck, he was a part of it back in the day at Prophetstown High in the late 1980s.
In a little less than eight months, on Nov. 25-26, the House of Red Grange hosts eight state title games for the first time since 2018.
After that? We’re into a gray area.
Earlier this month, the IHSA announced bidding for the state championship games from 2023-27. The organization’s preference is for one site to host all five years.
That’s a problem for Illinois in 2023, when it is scheduled to host Big Ten rival Northwestern on Nov. 25.
The building will be available in 2024, with the Illini at Northwestern that weekend. But the Wildcats return to Memorial Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025.
The Big Ten hasn’t announced schedules beyond the 2025 season, but it is likely Illinois will continue an end-of-the-season rotation with Northwestern, with the two in-state teams meeting in the regular-season finale (the pandemic-affected 2020 schedule notwithstanding) every year since 2012.
That means Memorial Stadium will be open for state title games in 2026 but not in 2027.
“We’ve got to work within the parameters that we have,” Bielema said. “I can’t control the fact that our last game has always been against Northwestern. Because of that, to play that Saturday after Thanksgiving directly conflicts what they want to get done.
“We’re going to always look at different options of what we can do.”
Lifelong fanBielema just spoke at the Illinois High School Football Coaches clinic, which was in C-U last Thursday through Saturday.
Shortly before Bielema’s turn at the microphone, the IHSA logo was flashed on the screen.
“That means everything to me,” he said. “It’s part of the reason this job was so attractive before it even came open was to be back in my home state and promote it.
“I played football in this state. I wrestled in this state. I ran track in this state.”
Illinois has added recognition of the state’s high school football scene within the walls of Memorial Stadium, with a display case honoring the most recent champions.
Many of those ideas came from staff member Pat Ryan, a retired Hall of Fame coach at Metamora.
“Coach Ryan brings things to my vision every day that I would have never seen or never would have really thought of,” Bielema said.
Players’ choiceThe current Illinois roster includes 40 players who came from the state’s high schools. With seven more on the way when the full class of 2022 arrives in the summer.
Little argument exists about where they think the state title games should be played: 1402 S. First in Champaign.
“It should always be here,” said Kendall Smith, a sixth-year senior defensive back from Bolingbrook. “I don’t know why we go anywhere else”
“That was a plan to just try to get here,” offensive lineman and Belleville Althoff graduate Jordyn Slaughter said. “I think it should be here in Champaign.”
But there are strong reasons to consider DeKalb as the next host. Especially if the five-year plan is a must.
Northern Illinois has a more flexible college football schedule, and the MAC hasn’t set the conference slates beyond 2022. And when it does, it can have Northern Illinois play on Tuesday the week of the IHSA state championships.
If the IHSA is determined to stick with one host, Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium is maybe the only viable option. Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal, O’Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Hanson Field at Western Illinois University in Macomb and Saluki Stadium at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale are other potential options.
But the one item that might hinder those plans is if any of those four FCS schools make the playoffs and are good enough to host a first-round playoff game.
DeKalb is a more convenient location for Chicagoland finalists, which included more than half the 2021 field.
The folks in DeKalb have done an admirable job making the teams and the two-day event feel special. It also looks better on TV, with the 23,500-seat building a better size for the crowds than 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium.
When the Big Ten pushed its football schedules beyond Thanksgiving Day, it created a problem for Illinois. Unless the regular season is reduced by a game (doubt it), there isn’t an easy solution.