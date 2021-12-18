CHAMPAIGN — Recruiting was supposed to end for Bret Bielema on Wednesday with the signing of his first Illinois class.
Not quite.
Actually, not even close.
“We’re not done yet,” Bielema said during a Friday press conference at State Farm Center. “Currently working on kids. I just got out of watching eight different prospects on film (Friday). With this transfer portal literally things change overnight on people.”
Bielema was hoping to spend the next week or two preparing for a bowl game. But at 5-7, the Illini finished one win away.
During head-coaching stops at Wisconsin and Arkansas, Bielema failed to make a bowl two times. Both with the Razorbacks.
“To come up one game shy, to be quite honest, is infuriating for me,” Bielema said. “The expectation is to be playing in a postseason game. But more importantly to be practicing now. That’s the No. 1 thing that probably irritates me more than anything is to not have the opportunity to get better with our younger players.”
For a short time before all the bowl spots were filled, it looked like there might not be enough eligible teams. And that Illinois would have a chance to gain a bid despite being under .500.
Bielema didn’t spend a lot of time thinking about it.
“I was like, ‘Listen, if we were 10-1 right now, we’d be having the same conversation. We don’t talk about bowls until we get done with the season,’” Bielema said.
Football sports information director Brett Moore kept Bielema updated. So did the athletic administration at Illinois.
“All I wanted to do was practice,” Bielema said. “We literally practiced that last Saturday after the season. We went in the indoor and practiced everyone that had not exhausted their eligibility.
“We got one last practice. I wish it could have been 10 more.”
Push it back
In the past, the team held a postseason banquet the first Sunday in December.
The idea puzzled Bielema, who wants his team to be thinking bowl bid and Big Ten title game every year. The banquet is for after the season. The Big Ten title game is the first Saturday in December.
“We are going to have a senior banquet on the second Saturday in December because we plan on being somewhere else the first weekend in December,” Bielema said. “That’s how I’ve operated. To get everyone to think like that, from the custodians that walk in the door in the morning to my coaches that are in the building on a daily basis to administration, the expectation is to practice in December, not recruit right away.”
The 2021 banquet will be held later.
Scheduling conflicts and the resurgence of COVID-19 helped make the decision for Bielema.
“We’re looking at a couple of options,” Bielema said. “We’ll go through eight weeks of winter conditioning, five weeks of spring ball.”
During his first year, Bielema had a Monday night spring game. He doesn’t want to do that for certain, but is thinking about a Thursday night. The next day would be the 2021 banquet.
“I just want to honor these seniors,” Bielema said. “These guys have been through so much.”
Steady course
Bielema’s 10 full-time assistant coaches are expected to remain.
“Never say never,” Bielema said.
Bielema said a couple of his analysts have job opportunities they are considering.
Bielema does have big shoes to fill because of early entries to the NFL draft. Linebacker Khalan Tolson, tight end Daniel Barker and safety Kerby Joseph have announced plans to turn pro.
The NFL has always offered evaluations for juniors considering a jump. Bielema asked the NFL to do the same for Tolson, Barker and Joseph, but was turned down.
“Two of the three, the ship has sailed,” Bielema said. “Still in conversations with one of them (in Barker).”
In the future, Bielema will give his blessing to any player considered first- or second-round picks.
“I told them, ‘I’m going to be down in the locker room packing your bag and doing everything I can to help you,” Bielema said.