Asmussen | Bielema likes Illini quarterbacks options
CHAMPAIGN — On Aug. 27, somebody is lining up at quarterback for Illinois.
Barring a stunning development, it will be Tommy DeVito or Art Sitkowski.
The WHO is to be determined. A decision doesn’t need to be rushed. Twenty-three days is more than enough time to decide.
This is Bret Bielema’s 14th season in charge of a Power Five program. Through the years, there has been plenty of pondering about his QB1 ... and every other spot on his teams.
“I’m sure, not just quarterbacks, I’ve evolved with all positions,” Bielema said. “One thing I always say to quarterbacks ... I tell their parents especially, ‘Quarterbacks and head coaches are a lot alike. You probably get way too much credit when things go well and you get way too much blame when they don’t go well.’
“As a head coach, that’s what I sign up for. That’s what I get paid to do. As a quarterback, that’s not fair to them.”
Bielema wants to do whatever he can to take the pressure off the quarterbacks. The coach is their supporter.
He pointed to his first season at Illinois when Brandon Peters and Sitkowski moved in and out of the starting lineup. Bielema had their backs.
“I was very conscious of that in everything I said and did,” Bielema said. “I just think if the quarterback ever feels that he loses his head coach, he doesn’t have a chance. I haven’t been put in that position very often in my career.”
For 2022, Bielema is happy with his options. He’s got a fifth-year player (DeVito) who joined the team this past winter after spending four years at Syracuse. And he has another fifth-year player in Sitkowski, who moved to Illinois in 2021 after three seasons at Rutgers. Freshman Donovan Leary, the only other scholarship quarterback on the Illini roster, and walk-on backups Ryan Johnson, Kirkland Michaux, Jameson Sheehan and Jake Huber are also in the fold.
“I really like our quarterback room,” Bielema said.
New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., joined the Illini in January.
“It’s easy to see Barry knows what he’s doing,” Bielema said, “and the guys respect what he says.”
The processNaming a starter is more involved than just picking the top passer.
“I think it’s the guy that manages the team and brings the best out of the 10 players on the field with him,” Bielema said. “I think quarterback is a unique position because he speaks, he makes decisions and he handles adjustments. He’s really the voice to the play-caller.”
The quarterback is counted on as a quick thinker.
“If they see a look that doesn’t work well with the play we have called, they can change it,” Bielema said.
Bielema watches how the other players react to the quarterbacks.
“I know in my career, I’ve had situations where I thought a guy was the guy,” Bielema said. “But there wasn’t great mojo between the guy and the players. That usually never works.”
Bielema and Lunney talk often about personnel, quarterbacks and every other position.
“I’ll usually swing by his office or he’ll pop into mine,” Bielema said. “We’ll share a 10-, 15-minute conversation.
“Barry and I talk a lot more than just quarterbacks. We talk about who our No. 2 center is, what tight end looks good. All kinds of things.”
Been there, done thatDuring Bielema’s seven highly successful seasons at Wisconsin (68-24 record), six different quarterbacks led the Badgers in passing yards.
One of those six was North Carolina State transfer Russell Wilson, who went on to bigger and better things in the NFL after a monster season in Madison. In 2011, Wilson completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,175 yards, 33 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
“A quarterback, you don’t really get to know them until you see when the bullets are flying against them,” Bielema said.
Wilson doesn’t hold the record for most yards in a season by a Bielema quarterback. That title belongs to Arkansas’ Brandon Allen, who threw for 3,440 yards in 2015. It was Bielema’s best season with the Razorbacks record-wise, with the team finishing 8-5.
Allen proved he could play after college. He is entering his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals after starting his career in Denver.
An Allen led Arkansas in passing all five of Bielema’s seasons there. Brandon’s brother, Austin, led the team in passing during Bielema’s final two years in Fayetteville.
Some pleasant surprises at quarterback have emerged for Bielema during his head coaching career. None more than Scott Tolzien during the early 2010s with Wisconsin.
The Palatine Fremd product was the last player to earn a scholarship in Bielema’s first recruiting class at Wisconsin.
“He took us to 10-win seasons and our first Big Ten championship,” Bielema said. “He came in, was sitting third or fourth (string), earned a starting role. He was very diligent the way he approached the game.”
Tolzien kept up the good work in the NFL, spending seven seasons in the league.
No guarantees the winner of the DeVito-Sitkowski battle will have NFL success. But based on Bielema’s history, it’s a good bet they will at least get a shot.
Just like they’re doing now during training camp to see who the Illini starter is to open the season.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.