CHAMPAIGN — The conversations have been held and the results presented to the public.
First-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema took the roster he inherited and made the position changes he thought necessary to improve the team.
The next step? Go get more guys.
Recruiting never ends. Especially now, with unfettered movement made possible by recent NCAA rule changes.
“We’ve just been grinding away with recruiting,” Bielema said.
COVID-19 greatly altered the recruiting process, limiting in-person contact with prospects both at home and on the road. Fortunately, thanks to vaccinations and the easing of mitigation practices, the process is moving back toward normal. The dead period that has been ongoing since March 2020 is set to end June 1.
“The month of June is going to be a huge month for us as a staff,” Bielema said.
NCAA rules allow schools to have one-day evaluations with upcoming prep juniors and seniors.
“That opens up a huge window where you can have kids one-on-one, individually on campus,” Bielema said.
During the month of June and the first week of July, Illinois will host as many evaluation camps as possible while abiding by the number of days allowed.
Bielema is formulating a plan that will give the program its best chance for recruiting success.
He wants to emphasize recruiting priority areas both in the state and in other parts of the country.
Currently, the on-campus camps are limited in numbers because of COVID-19 considerations. But always subject to change.
In June, Illinois will also be able to host official visits for 2022 prospects.
“These kids haven’t been on campus for over a year and a half,” Bielema said. “That’s going to open up some floodgates in recruiting that is unprecedented in college football.”
He’s got a better story to tell than previous staffs. And more toys to show off. In the past, Illinois was always behind facility-wise. Thanks to the Smith Center, Illinois football is now on a level playing field with its Big Ten counterparts.
Bielema and his staff should aim high in recruiting. Go after four- and five-star prospects that recent Illinois coaches might have let go without an attempt.
The most successful seasons in school history were achieved with the leadership of high-level players. Those great players add more than talent. They tend to push everybody else to match their success.
When Arrelious Benn arrived on campus in 2007, he made the rest of the wide receivers better. Nobody wants to be left behind. Four different receivers caught touchdown passes for Illinois against No. 1 Ohio State. Benn wasn’t one of them. The other players all rose to the occasion.
Back to workThe Illinois roster changes are continuing.
“We really think we’re going to add a few more key pieces this summer through guys we currently have committed or recruited,” Bielema said, “and also the transfer world is bringing a lot of opportunities on a daily basis.”
Illinois just added quarterback Artur Sitkowski from Rutgers. He is expected to report to the team in early June, when Illinois begins an eight-week summer program.
After a week on their own — giving the players a chance to visit their homes — training camp starts in early August.
Because of the earliest start to the season in school history — an Aug. 28 Week Zero game against Nebraska — Illinois gets a jump on the rest of the country. Bielema is a fan.
“We get to go earlier than everybody else,” Bielema said. “It doesn’t change our amount of (practice) days.”
The Illinois staff will need to be flexible as it sets up the training camp schedule. The NCAA football oversight committee is likely to pass rules before the season that limit the amount of contact in preseason workouts, with contact practices expected to be reduced from 21 to 18. Schools will also be required to hold seven padless practices during the preseason.
“Whatever the rules are, just tell me what they are and I’ll try to maximize them or use them to our advantage,” Bielema said.
Schools are allowed 25 preseasons practices, but padded practices are expected to be reduced from 21 to 18, requiring schools to have seven days of padless practice.
“I do think the college game, because there is such a developmental window, the more practices you can have, the better it will be,” Bielema said. “In the NFL, when you get to a certain level of playing, there’s only so much ability that you can continue to grow during fundamental and developmental work.
“In college, that growth spike is so big, I would like to have as many practices as they would allow us over a longer amount of time. I don’t need more padded or full-padded or tackle to the ground. We got three full scrimmages in this spring. I thought our guys tackled pretty well.”
Bielema spent the past three seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Giants. The NFL had already gone to a similar schedule in an effort to limit the amount of contact.
“Everybody’s going to have to play by the same rules,” Bielema said.
Bottom line for Bielema and the rest of the coaches is player safety.
Excellent timingIt is a good year to be a new head coach. Had he taken over Illinois in 2018 or 2019, Bielema’s team would have been light on experience.
Not in 2021. He welcomes back 21 super seniors, players who were given an extra year of competition because of the coronavirus-altered 2020 season.
“I think our kids want to be a part of something and they don’t want to miss it,” Bielema said.
The coach is eager to see how it plays out.
“This football team has proven to me they’re very hungry, they’re very coachable,” Bielema said.
The Illini are trying to make up for a lost 2020 season that cost Lovie Smith his job.
Remember, Illinois opened the year with thoughts of competing for the Big Ten West title. It was coming off its first bowl game in five years with multiple key returnees, including quarterback Brandon Peters. Injuries, illness and inconsistencies knocked the team back.
Now, Bielema has a chance to lead his new team in a bounceback season. He wasn’t here in 2020, but he is dealing with the scars.
No pressure, but the opener is one of the most important games in recent program history. Beat struggling Nebraska and Illinois has a chance to rip off a long winning streak to open the season.
Other than the third game at Virginia, Illinois will most likely be favored during the first half of the season. A 5-1 or even 6-0 start is possible.
But the Illini will need to stay healthy and find an unexpected gem or two.