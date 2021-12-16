CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema had never signed an early class of recruits.
Until Wednesday. Twenty-two players said “yes” to playing in Champaign-Urbana.
Now, Bielema is hoping the current rules/timelines remains in a place for a spell.
“I wish they would stay with what they’ve been doing,” Bielema said during a Wednesday press conference. “Let’s stay constant for a while. We’ve had enough moving parts here in the last two years, three years. Let everybody know the rules.”
The December signing period was introduced in 2017. Part of the idea was to give already committed players a chance to make their decisions official.
Bielema didn’t have a chance to participate in 2017. He was fired by Arkansas on Nov. 24, before the early signing window opened. He had been recruiting players for the Razorbacks.
“I didn’t get to sign them, but I prepared for an early signing date at my last job,” Bielema said. “Really, the only significant thing to me was the whole timetable had moved up quite a bit.”
There is plenty of strategy involved with the early signing date. If a school uses up all of its scholarships, there will be nothing left for the traditional early February opening.
Bielema signed linebacker DJ Johnson and running back Josh McCray this past February. Both were kept busy as rookies, helping the team win five games.
“I didn’t want to tap us out because I do think there are going to be good players available for that second signing,” Bielema said. “You’ve got to be selective about that.”
Bielema loaded up his early signing list with 21 high school players in addition to junior-college transfer Isaiah Adams, an offensive lineman who played last season at Garden City Community College in Kansas.
“I believe in a development program,” Bielema said.
Now what?
There is talk of eliminating the early signing period.
“The thought is if they move just to a February signing period, kids are still going to enter the transfer portal. Kids are still going to declare for the NFL. Kids are going to still want to have transition,” Bielema said. “The one thing the early signing period does is it’s a very cost-effective measure.”
The players Illinois just signed are locked in for 2022. Part of the roster is secured, with no fear of late changes of heart.
When recruiting rules are being discussed, it’s worth finding out who benefits. Schools and conferences are always looking for an edge. If the December date doesn’t work, they will try to force a change. That might be what’s going on with the recent talk.
Looking ahead
As was pointed out Wednesday, Bielema is very early in his Illinois tenure.
He made an initial push with Illinois high school coaches, asking them and their players to consider the in-state option. But those efforts will take time.
The early signing period can help Bielema rebuild the program. It might involve taking a chance on a few players. Guys who have been overlooked by power programs.
Good fortune is going to be part of the fix. So is having a staff of coaches who know what they are looking for in recruiting and can identify potential. Guys who can look at a high school tight end or running back and envision him as a star defensive tackle or linebacker.
Bielema’s history shows he has a knack for finding gems in unusual places. Do that often enough and his teams won’t often be home for the holidays.