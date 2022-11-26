CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema went back to work Tuesday. With a heavy heart.
On Monday, Bielema attended the funeral of his mother, Marilyn, in Prophetstown. Mrs. Bielema died Nov. 17 at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. She was 83.
The Bielemas are a tight-knit family. Suddenly, with little warning, they have to find a way to move on without their beloved matriarch.
“It was hard,” Bielema said earlier this week. “Last Thursday, Friday, really early Saturday morning was very emotional.
“Sunday was a really tough day.”
Bielema coached Illinois against Michigan on Saturday.
He then returned to his hometown Sunday afternoon. It was the first time since his mom’s passing he had been with his family.
“That was really, really, really tough,” Bielema said. “The visitation Sunday night had hundreds of people come through our little community. Saw a lot of old faces. That meant the world to me. Heard stories about my mother that I had never heard from people that I had never met.”
Monday’s funeral service was held at Leon United Methodist Church in Prophetstown and officiated by Rev. Peter Kicheon Ahn.
“The service was a great day of celebration,” Bielema said.
Bielema spoke during the service.
“Which did my recovery process a lot of good,” Bielema said. “I was able to share stories about our family to the people there.”
Attendees included people from the Illinois athletic department and the Big Ten Conference.
“It was great to see familiar faces,” Bielema said.
It certainly helped earlier this week and will continue to do so. Especially after the Bielema family dealt with more tragic news once Bret returned to Champaign. His father-in-law, Greg Hieselberg, died on Wednesday. But Bret will coach the Illini on Saturday afternoon at Northwestern, a team spokesman said on Friday afternoon, with Bret and his wife Jen sharing tributes to Mr. Hieselberg on social media in the days since his passing.
Always thinking of othersWhat’s one aspect Bielema wants everyone to know about his mom?
“Maybe the word special gets used too much, but there is really no other way to describe her,” he said. “She was a very giving person. Everything was about other people. It was never about her. From the early remembrances to the last one, it’s always been about the other people.”
Mrs. Bielema watched a recent TV show about Illini standouts Chase Brown and Sydney Brown. When Chase got hurt late in the Illinois-Purdue game on Nov. 12, Mrs. Bielema’s attention turned toward Chase’s mother.
“She said, ‘Boy, I hope his mother is there,” Bielema said. “That was the first thing out of her mouth. Only a mother would have that perspective.”
Support systemMarilyn and Arnie Bielema were married 62 years. Bielema’s three siblings, sister Brandi and brothers Bart and Barry, live in Illinois.
“Dad is going to go through a daily adjustment,” Bielema said. “I talked to him (Tuesday) morning. It was interesting. We talked about the first night he didn’t wake up with her. Sixty-two years is a long time.”
Mrs. Bielema knew about her son’s love for coffee. Every morning when he was home, Bielema woke up to a fresh pot in the morning.
“Went to bed Sunday night and woke up early Monday, the day of her funeral. It was a little before 5. I went upstairs and there was a hot pot of coffee made,” Bielema said. “My heart stopped because you think about things she did. Sounds silly, but that’s the way I remember her.”
Precious piece of hardwareIllinois and Northwestern play Saturday for the Land of Lincoln Trophy (aka The Hat.) The Illini took it back in 2021 with a 47-14 win in the season finale.
Northwestern had won the previous six games in the series, with all but of one of the games decided by double figures.
So, where has The Hat been this year?
“We’ve got a trophy case in our locker room that I had them build when we were empty,” Bielema said. “I had them build a trophy case like a moron for trophies that we don’t have.”
Illinois has only two active trophies: the Land of Lincoln and the Cannon against Purdue. Illinois also has a trophy series with Ohio State (Illibuck), but the Buckeyes aren’t on the schedule this season.
“The thing that made a statement to our guys is that Hat sat in the locker room all year,” Bielema said. “When we had different events with the DIA, they always wanted it.
“Without a doubt, it’s the first time we’ve had a standing, active trophy in our locker room as a football program since I’ve been here, so we’ve made a big deal of it. They see it and they feel it. Obviously, our goal on Saturday is to keep it.”
The Big Ten has protocol for dealing with the trophies during the game. But that wasn’t always the case.
“My first Big Ten trophy game that I was with as a coach, when I was at Iowa, we played Floyd of Rosedale (against Minnesota). We played for the pig,” Bielema said. “When I went to Wisconsin, I remember being on our sideline and we beat Minnesota. There was this mad sprint to the other sideline (to retrieve Paul Bunyan’s Axe). When I was there, we never lost it.”
The Big Ten is trying to eliminate the potential for trouble. So it takes charge of the trophies. Good call.
Point of prideNorthwestern is in the middle of a horrendous season, the worst in Pat Fitzgerald’s 17 years as head coach. Remember, in 2020, Northwestern finished No. 10 in the final Associated Press Top 25.
Would beating the Illini lessen some of the pain? Certainly. And it would give the Wildcats a positive jump start into what figures to be another rebuilding season.
Fitzgerald has no concerns about his job security. He can stay in Evanston as long as he wants. But at some point, the former superstar player might get tired of what has become a difficult situation.
How about this?Speaking of difficult situations, Illinois has a particularly harsh one when it comes to hosting the high school football state championship games beyond this season.
The IHSA wants a permanent host for the next five years, starting in 2023. Illinois can’t be that as long as it is obligated to have the Big Ten finale at home every other year the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
An obvious solution exists that would require cooperation from the Big Ten and Northwestern.
How about the Illini and Wildcats play on Thanksgiving Day? It would be another option for the TV partners, who crave programming. And it would free Memorial Stadium to host the IHSA state title games permanently.
Problem solved.
Attendance might actually be helped with a holiday game. In recent years, the crowds have been small in both Champaign and Evanston whenever the Illini and Wildcats meet.
