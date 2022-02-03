CHAMPAIGN — My plan was to write about longing for the past, when the first Wednesday in February was a really, really big deal.
But second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema changed my mind.
He is a big fan of the December signing period and proved it by landing all but a handful of his class during the earlier dates (Dec. 15-17).
“If we didn’t sign those guys in December, we would have had to be recruiting them all through January,” Bielema said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s cost-effective. It’s time-effective. It allows kids that know where they want to go to sign and be done with it. They don’t have people beating down their doors. It makes a lot of sense.”
The traditional early Febuary signing date served the game well. But college football has found another way. Time to embrace it.
With most of the class signed in December, Bielema and his coaches were able to work ahead on the 2023 recruits earlier this year.
“I’m all in favor of keeping it in the December window,” Bielema said.
The current system isn’t perfect. Some coaches have suggested altering the December period, which would help programs deep in bowl preparation stay on a level playing field.
If it works the way Bielema hopes, that will someday include Illinois.
As Bielema often says: “Tell me the rules and we will make it work.”
One concern for Bielema is the overall number of players Illinois has on scholarship. Because he just lost a big class and others through attrition, Illinois is below the maximum 85. And will struggle in the coming years to get there.
“I had proposed that we go to purely 85,” Bielema said. “Everybody’s got 85. I don’t care if you sign 55 in one year. If you got them, you should be able to sign them. I know everybody gets scared with running people off. I know I’ve never run a kid off.”
Back in the day
The 2022 Illinois signing class includes 22 high school players, 11 from the state of Illinois.
Bielema pointed out it is biggest haul of in-state players since Ron Turner signed that many in 2003.
The 2003 group actually numbered 15 from the Land of Lincoln. And included future All-Americans J Leman and Martin O’Donnell, plus star tailback Pierre Thomas.
“That was the birth of 2007, the last Rose Bowl team that played here,” Bielema said. “They were catalysts to that 2007 team. There’s a lot of commonality to what we’re trying to do here.
“I’m looking for sustained success. I didn’t want to have a flash in the pan. I wanted to build something with a great foundation.”
Of the 22 prep players in the current class, 10 graduated from high school early and are already on campus. A semester head start is always a good thing.
Ready to roll
The last time Bielema met with the media, he couldn’t talk about Tommy DeVito. Even though the former Syracuse quarterback was part of the team.
Now that DeVito is taking classes at Illinois, he is fair game.
Last fall, when Art Sitkowski broke his arm at Penn State and also had shouluder surgery and Brandon Peters was on the way out, Bielema went looking for a veteran quarterback.
“He’s not the same eligibility factor as anybody else in our program,” Bielema said. “I was really excited when I came across Tommy’s film.
“When you meet him, he’s a guy that really doesn’t lack confidence. Very proud to be from north Jersey.”
Bielema felt even better about DeVito after meeting with his family.
DeVito joins a team with a new offensive coordinator in Barry Lunney Jr. Bielema made sure to let the DeVito family know about the transition in real time.
“He’s been a great addition,” Bielema said. “Our players are very impressed, very complimentary about Tommy and where he is.”