Asmussen | Bielema puts his team in DeVito's hands
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema walked into the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at 11:52 a.m. Thursday inside the Holiday Inn.
He shook hands with the club’s officers, then politely took his seat and listened while Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman opened the program.
When he went to the microphone 20 minutes later, the second-year Illinois football coach revealed he had just announced Tommy DeVito as his starting quarterback, doing so in front of a group of local reporters on Thursday morning after practice ended.
No audible gasps from the crowd of 200 ensued. No declarations of, “What is he thinking?”
The loyal fans knew. They follow the team closer than most and saw the direction the competition was going heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. season opener against Wyoming in Champaign.
After his talk, Bielema opened it up for questions from the lunch crowd. Quarterbacks weren’t on the fans’ mind.
The members had other topics they wanted the Illini coach to address.
Like recruiting high school players versus diving into the transfer portal. About bringing in talent from New Jersey. Nothing about the guys behind the center.
The reality of the situation: DeVito probably had the job when he first arrived at Illinois.
Oh, sure, he had to perform and improve and show he could run Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense. Fans and the media saw a one-night glimpse of that in the spring game, when DeVito was accurate and efficient. If there was any doubt DeVito was the guy, it ended with his steady performance back in late April.
Still, coaches are reluctant to call a competition complete before it starts. All summer, we heard it was an open battle between DeVito and returnee Art Sitkowski. That was the public stance.
And it was the right way to go for Illinois. No reason for Bielema to make a decision known before he had to. Things happen.
But internally, the players knew what was up. The quarterback taking the bulk of the practice snaps with first-string linemen Alex Palczewski, Julian Pearl, Alex Pihlstrom, Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler in front of him understood the meaning.
And as important as it was for Illinois to pick a starting quarterback, it was just as important to feel good about the backup. Bielema explained the decision at the luncheon.
“Art has done a really good job, as well,” Bielema said. “It wasn’t anything really that Tommy did more or Art did less. I think Tommy gives us, for going in this weekend, the best opportunity.”
Crystal ball timeHow is it going to work out for DeVito?
If he plays like he did in 2019, he will be a a hit.
That was the only year in his career when he threw more than 100 passes in a season. Actually, it was 337 attempts. That was also his best season accuracy-wise, as he hit on 63 percent of his passes.
Given the struggles of the Illinois passing game in 2021, the coaching staff would happily take 63 percent on 337 attempts in 2022.
While we don’t know exactly what the Illinois offense will look like under Lunney’s direction, there are some clues. The staff wants balance. It wants to spread the field. It wants to make use of the tight ends.
Lunney plans to dictate the pace of the offense. That doesn’t always mean trying to zoom down the field. At times, he might want to eat some of the clock, like toward the end of the half, to avoid giving the ball back.
Talking to Illini fans, they don’t care how the sausage is made. They want to see the first-down sticks moving, on the ground or in the air. Fewer punts, more extra points.
While DeVito doesn’t have an Alabama-like set of wide receivers available, there is talent at the position. He has developed a good relationship with ex-quarterback Isaiah Williams, who is one of the keys to the success of the offense this season.
The running back room is loaded. Chase Brown is the best at the school since Rashard Mendenhall and Mikel Leshoure. Josh McCray is a load. And there are a bunch of backups ready to take their place.
Because of the help available, DeVito won’t need to be Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. Just get the ball to the playmakers.
Short stayNo matter how he performs this season — from 12 wins to none — we know that DeVito won’t be back in 2023.
Sitkowski will be the front-runner. And he may very well win the job. He is experienced, talented and has the trust of his teammates. Here’s an early prediction: He will be elected one of the team captains going into his final season.
Long term, the yearly rotation of quarterbacks is not the way to build sustained program success.
Ideally, a younger quarterback will emerge and become the school’s next Kurt Kittner or Nathan Scheelhaase. Maybe it will be freshman Donovan Leary, who has watched his brother Devin star for years at North Carolina State. Or maybe it is 2023 freshman Cal Swanson or 2025 prospect Grayson Wilson, who has an Illinois scholarship offer.
Lunney’s offense might prove to be a quarterback magnet. We haven’t seen it yet, so there is no way to know.
But if Illinois starts to move the ball up and down the field and score a bunch of points each game, there will be interest from top players.
The wants of quarterbacks are simple. They crave a system that allows them to use their skills. The goal for quarterbacks, and every other player, is to go to the NFL.
Now, DeVito gets his shot. Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.
