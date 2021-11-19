CHAMPAIGN — The head football coach won’t be returning to his alma mater this weekend as planned.
Instead, Bret Bielema will spend Saturday at an uber-secret, undisclosed location at an Airbnb in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Fortunately, there are a bunch of TVs and not much else for Bielema to do. Because of COVID-19, Bielema is in isolation, away from his family. Until the medical people give him an “all clear.”
So, his first Iowa game as Illinois head coach will be viewed from afar.
On Thursday during a Zoom call, Bielema showed off his multimedia setup that featured plenty of TVs for his viewing options.
“No special links.” he said. “I’m not that special yet.
Bielema can turn the sound down on TV and listen to Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Martin O’Donnell call the action from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon.
“I’ll probably do a variety of things,” he said.
Bielema has talked to other coaches who had to sit out a game because of COVID-19.
“Knowing in the spring it may happen, I talked about it. I also talked to a couple Big Ten coaches and other college coaches who have gone through it last year and this year,” Bielema said.
A handful of Big Ten coaches were going to be ruled out of games last season, though not all of the games got played.
‘The NCAA is pretty clear on what my rules are on game day itself,” Bielema said.
Illini of the Week: Trent Frazier
It wasn’t his fault the team got upset in Milwaukee. In fact, without Frazier, Monday night’s Gavitt Games showdown would have been a blowout win for Marquette.
Frazier’s 23-point performance in 37 minutes is a positive sign for the fifth-year player. He hit 6 of 10 three-pointers, many way beyond the arc.
Frazier didn’t have to take the bonus year. He could have started his pro career and moved on with his life.
After missing the opener against Jackson State because of injury on Nov. 9, Frazier played a solid 29 minutes against Arkansas State three days later, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds.
He is a considered a top defender and often given the task of guarding the opponent’s best player.
Still yet, he continues to produce at a high level on offense. His bonus season gives Frazier a chance to move way up several career statistical categories at Illinois. Each game, it seems, he jumps over another former great, and he’ll carry 1,469 career points — good for 16th in program history — into his next game.
Don’t miss Cockburn’s return
Speaking of Frazier and the Illini’s next game, it’s Monday night at 5:30 p.m. against Cincinnati during the opening round of the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Illinois fans are wondering: What happened to the team in the final minutes at Marquette? And is it a blip or a trend? The guess is the former. But you never know for sure.
One certainty is that Illinois will have a player back in the lineup who is capable of blocking out the sun. Kofi Cockburn plays his first game of the season after an unfair three-game suspension handed to him by the NCAA. At this point, it is all water under the bridge. Cockburn will be eager to play, which could mean a monster game. Maybe a double-double by halftime.
Of course, the Bearcats know Cockburn will be the focus of the Illinois offense and will send waves of defenders after him.
It’s going to be interesting to see Cockburn’s improvement as a shooter, both at the free throw line and from the field. Increasing his range will be a boost for his NBA goals.
Win or lose the opener, Illinois has a second game Tuesday at the Classic against either Arkansas or, please, Bruce Weber and Kansas State.
Event organizers could have paired Illinois against the Wildcats in the first round. Not only are there obvious Weber ties to Illinois, but Brad Underwood is also a Kansas State alum. Oh, well.
Making a list
On Saturday, Illinois is going to try to win a football game at Iowa for the first time since 1999. To knock off the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, it says here Illinois will need a big boost from its ground game.
Since 1945, Illinois has 14 100-yard rushing games against Iowa. Nobody did it more often than the Incredible Holc. Illinois career-leading rusher Robert Holcombe reached the century mark all four games against Iowa.
PLAYER YEAR YARDS
Jack Pierce 1945 178
John Karras 1949 174
Robert Holcombe 1997 157
Pete Bachourus 1952 137
Rich Johnson 1967 134
Rich Johnson 1958 122
Chubby Phillips 1973 113
Robert Holcombe 1996 106
Damien Platt 1993 105
Rocky Harvey 2000 104
Calvin Thomas 1979 102
Robert Holcombe 1995 102
Robert Holcome 1994 101
Pierre Thomas 2005 100
Final push
The NCAA volleyball tournament pairings will be announced Nov. 28.
As of today, it looks like Illinois will make the cut. Playing in the Big Ten helps. The conference figures to earn at least eight bids in the 64-team field.
Illinois had a chance to enhance its resume in recent weeks, but got swept by ranked Nebraska, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Illinois plays only one likely tournanament team in its final four regular-season matches: next Wednesday at Michigan. Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana are among the bottom six in the Big Ten standings, so wins against those teams won’t do much for Chris Tamas’ squad.