CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team worked behind closed doors Saturday morning and into early Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Athletic director Josh Whitman was allowed in (he knows the head coach) but that was about it.
So, what happened?
“A really productive day out there,” second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema reported afterward.
The workout opened with the first-team offense against the first-team defense, then twos against twos and on down the depth chart.
“There was some success on offense and some failure,” Bielema said. “Same thing obviously with the defensive side of the ball. Just really good, intense football.”
It was the first scrimmage of the 15-practice spring session with two more to follow: April 9 and the open-to-the-public spring game April 21. The spring game is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (was originally set for a 7:30 p.m. start) and will be shown on BTN.
The full roster wasn’t available Saturday. Bielema said receivers Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington and Miles Scott were kept out “but should be back with us next week.”
New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called plays from the sidelines for the first time in a game-like situation.
“The tempo really showed up,” Bielema said.
The scrimmage ended with a field goal at the end of an 11-play drive.
“We’ve got to be more aware on third down,” Bielema said. “When you’re not huddling, you’ve got to be aware what the down and distance is. That’s new for those guys. We’ve really got to lock them into it.”
Lunney’s offense “will do a bit of everything,” Bielema said. “We’ve huddled. We’ve done no-huddle. We’ve done sugar huddles (meeting close to the line of scrimmage). Barry is very clear about the tempo we want to play at.
“Whatever gives us the best chance to win, we can play it.”
Some offenses play as fast as possible, looking for the defense to mess up.
“I can’t live in that world,” Bielema said. “The better offenses you’ve seen consistently win over time, which is what we want, sustained success. There’s a lot of that where there is tempo at times, especially in certain areas of the field, but also there’s a tempo to it that you can protect leads or understand what an offense is trying to do.”
On Thursday, the Illini will be more than halfway done with the spring session. Bielema is seeing the program’s culture take hold.
“They are doing so many things positively,” Bielema said. “They work. They’re tough. They’re smart. They’re dependable. All the things we believe in the core of our DNA, they really embodied that and I never get any push back on that now, and that’s fun to be a part of.”
Stepping upSyracuse transfer Tommy DeVito has moved to the top of the quarterback depth chart. No surprise there.
The New Jersey native came to Champaign-Urbana with the hope of starting in 2022.
“He’s been good,” Bielema said. “First week, we really didn’t have him work any with the ones. He was pretty much with the twos.
“On Thursday, we transitioned him into the one group and for the most part worked out there all day (Saturday).”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound DeVito is as advertised.
“He’s very talented,” Bielema said, “Sees things pretty well, has a good concept of what Barry’s doing. I do think he’s open to learn. We’ve just got to make sure he makes all the plays for us, not for them.”
Changes are in store for DeVito at Illinois. When there is pressure from the defense, he is now expected to step up in the pocket.
“It’s a really good learning experience for all of us,” Bielema said.
Who else impressed the head coach on Saturday?
Bielema liked what he saw from freshman running backs Jordan Anderson and Aidan Laughery. Sophomore Josh McCray was held out, giving senior Chase Hayden more carries.
“He’s had a nice spring,” Bielema said.
Saying good-byeBielema was sorry to see former Illini Terry Hawthorne leave his staff for a job at Arkansas, but he understands the move.
“Terry wants to get into coaching and it was an off-the-field position for us,” Bielema said. “When this opportunity came, I gave him all the advice I could. I knew he wanted to take it.”
Hawthorne will be working with Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, the former Missouri coach.
“Those guys have known each other a little bit through recruiting,” Bielema said. “A great opportunity for (Hawthorne).”
Even though Hawthorne was on the Illinois staff for a short time, he left an impression on Bielema.
“As a former player, he was invaluable for me in my first year,” Bielema said. “He doesn’t say a lot, but he expresses himself very well. He’s been awesome for me. He’s great with recruits when they come on campus. To fill his shoes, we’re going to have to really do a good job of finding someone. But you can’t find another Terry Hawthorne. He’s pretty special.”