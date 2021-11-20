IOWA CITY, Iowa — This column was supposed to be all about Bret Bielema’s return to Iowa as Illinois football coach.
Stories from his glory days as a player would be told. And more tales from his time as an Iowa assistant coach.
A no-brainer idea, it was all planned out.
Until Tuesday. When word came that Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19. Which means he isn’t going anywhere near Kinnick Stadium this weekend.
So, push the pause button on the “Bielema Returns To Kinnick” headlines when Illinois (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) and the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2) kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Until Nov. 18, 2023, the next time the teams will meet in Iowa City after Saturday. Circle the date.
When it finally happens, it won’t be a totally new experience for Bielema. As Wisconsin’s coach from 2006-12, he worked against his alma mater five times, going 3-2. The last game was Oct. 23, 2010, when the Badgers beat the Hawkeyes 31-30.
A week after knocking off No. 1 Ohio State, Wisconsin rallied to edge Iowa. Montee Ball scored the winning touchdown in the final minutes.
Bielema has another job now, back in his home state.
Paul Burmeister, Bielema’s former Iowa teammate and a quarterback with Hayden Fry’s Hawkeyes, likes how the Block “I” looks on his buddy.
“I think he’s right where he belongs,” Burmeister said.
“I think it’s a perfect fit, too,” Burmeister continued. “To get started on the right track, they kind of need players that were the kind of successful players he grew up with at Iowa. He was surrounded by overachievers at Iowa, a lot of kids who grew up in the Midwest and busted their butt for two or three years in the program and were ready to be good college football players the back half of their careers.”
Burmeister thinks Bielema will bring the same kind of players to Illinois. Many from nearby.
“When I played, Illinois was loaded,” Burmeister said. “I remember getting under center and to my left was Kevin Hardy and to my right was Simeon Rice. In the middle was Dana Howard, who won the Butkus Award, and John Holecek, who played in the NFL a long time.”
Illinois hasn’t had a consistent, winning program since the John Mackovic era. It has been a decade since the team last had a winning season.
Burmeister is confident his friend will change it.
“I think it’s likely,” he said. “If he’s there for quite a while, I have a real hard time believing they won’t be competing for bowl games every single year. I just know how he is.”
Two summers ago, Burmeister and Bielema got together in Boston for a long dinner. Bielema was working in the NFL at the time with the Patriots.
“I think he would have been fine staying there,” Burmeister said. “But I could just tell college football was on his mind and in his heart. Home for him is Iowa. Home for him is Illinois. That’s where he grew up. I’m not at all surprised he’s ended up back in the heartland in his own state.”
Currently the radio play-by-play voice for Notre Dame football who also works for NBC Sports, Burmeister keeps tabs on Bielema’s teams.
“I always check the scores, at halftime or on break,” he said. “I check how Iowa is doing, and I always check to see how Illinois is doing.”
Burmeister expects Bielema will bounce back quickly from his bout with COVID-19.
“He seems to be feeling fine,” Burmeister said. “He’s super frustrated that he can’t be a part of what would be a pretty special game to him the way he wants to be. Even though it’s undesired and he’d change it if he could, a little time away can certainly force you to look at things a different way, and you come back on the other side a little bit better for it.”
Longtime friendsBurmeister played quarterback at Iowa in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He first got to know Bielema through Iowa quarterback Jim Hartlieb, who hung out with a handful of walk-ons, including Bielema.
“They kind of took me into their friend group and Bret was one of the main ones there,” Burmeister said. “My next four years, Bret was as close a friend as I had on the team.”
Bielema finished his playing career a year before Burmeister, but remained at Iowa as a graduate assistant.
“After everybody had left except the two of us, we were around each other even more than when we were playing,” Burmeister said.
Burmeister’s early impression of Bielema: Football consumed him.
“There was no doubt this was what he was going to do with his life,” Burmeister said. “You asked Bret at 18, ‘What are you going to do?’ He’d say, ‘I’m going to be a college football coach. And I’m going to be a head coach.’ He’s always loved it.”
Almost 30 years later, they keep in touch.
“When we do talk,” Burmeister said, “it’s like time hasn’t done anything.”
Rooting interestWith Bielema hanging out Saturday in Champaign-Urbana, assistant head coach George McDonald will run his alma mater at Kinnick.
Earlier in the week, McDonald mentioned some of his mentors. Greg McMahon, now an assistant at LSU, was high on the list.
McMahon, the pride of Rantoul, is a big fan of McDonald, who played at Illinois from 1995-98 at the same time McMahon was on the Illini coaching staff.
“He will do fantastic,” McMahon said. “He’s very bright. A true pro.”
In his head coaching debut, McDonald will be trying to buck a trend. Illinois hasn’t won at Kinnick since 1999, a year after McDonald closed out his Illini career.
McMahon didn’t need a reminder about the 1999 Illinois win, a 40-24 victory for the visitors.
Kicker Neil Rackers hit four field goals, four extra points and scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from holder/punter Steve Fitts. It was one of the best days ever for an Illinois kicker.
Working on the other sideline that day: Bielema, a young Iowa linebackers coach during Kirk Ferentz’s first season in charge of the Hawkeyes.