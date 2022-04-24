CHAMPAIGN — In future years, Illinois football will hold its annual team banquet the week after the Big Ten title game. The Illini hope to be playing at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium the first Saturday in December.
If not in 2022, then at some point down a not too distant road ...
So for likely the last time of the Bret Bielema era, the celebration of the 2021 team was held in April. On Friday night inside the Colonnades Club in Memorial Stadium, the Illini gathered to honor the best of the season.
Originally, the plan was to hold the banquet after the 2021 season finale against Northwestern. But the Omicron variant was an issue, so the event got pushed back.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman told Bielema the team needed to honor this group of seniors.
“It’s a really big opportunity for them,” Bielema said. “They’ve been through a lot.”
To their credit, most of the departed seniors were there Friday night. Only a couple with scheduling conflicts didn’t make it.
Four guys who were part of the NFL combine — safety Kerby Joseph, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, linebacker Jake Hansen and punter Blake Hayes — received awards. Joseph was named Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Later this week, the four will find out their NFL fates. The annual draft starts Thursday and runs through Saturday in Paradise, Nev., with Joseph expected to be the first Illini selected.
The ‘21 seniors were the first coached by Bielema at Illinois. It is obvious he values their contributions — both on the field and off.
Emotional moments
Bielema got choked up when he talked about the departing players.
“You guys took a leap of faith in me,” Bielema said. “When I first met you, I hadn’t hired a soul. You said, ‘yes’ to me without knowing me.”
After the initial meeting, the first two players to see Bielema is his office were offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski.
“They were both sitting sideways in their chair. I’m like, ‘We need to get bigger chairs.’ It made me laugh,” Bielema said. “That was the first one-on-one conversation I had with a player. Both of those guys said, ‘Coach, we’re going to come back. I think a lot of the guys in our class are going to do that, as well.”
One by one, the seniors reached out to Bielema with some form of “I’m in.”
“This group of seniors, you’ve been through some stuff that I can’t even imagine,” Bielema said. “Everybody thinks coaches teach their players. But as a head coach, I’ve learned so much from these guys. Who knows I would have had an international kicking company with a guy from Ireland and a guy from Australia.”
Telling stories
Outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. entered the transfer portal before his final season.
That didn’t make the new coach happy.
“Anybody who knows me, I get a little hostile,” Bielema said. “O.C. and I would get in these fights on the phone about coming back. We’d go back and forth.”
Ultimately, Carney returned and had a solid final season.
Hansen wasn’t going to come back, either.
Bielema continued to press him.
“He told me ‘no’ several times,” Bielema said. “One time, he said ‘Coach, I appreciate what you’re doing, but I don’t want to talk to you anymore.’”
Hansen came back too.
Bielema promised the seniors they will remain a part of the program as they move on to either the NFL or other careers.
“I hope to be in your life today just as much as I am 20 years from now,” Bielema said. “And be there for you every step of the way.”
The ‘21 class will continue to influence the program in the future. The departing players showed the younger Illini how to lead and the amount of dedication needed to improve.
“Forever lean on these guys because you share a bond no one else has had,” Bielema told the returnees. “Also understand, now it’s your turn. Take a step forward.”