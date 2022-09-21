Asmussen | Bielema values wisdom of Hall of Famer Guenther
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema lined up a very special guest to talk to his team ahead of Thursday night’s game against Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium.
A guy who has been in the player’s shoes, albeit a while back.
Before he became the longtime athletic director at his alma mater, Ron Guenther was a standout on the field. Guenther played on the offensive line for the Illini from 1964-66, earning team MVP and second-team All-Big Ten recognition in ‘66.
Guenther’s important work as an administrator gained him a place in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Guenther will have a large group of supporters in attendance, including rumors of an appearance by living legend Dick Butkus.
Bielema first got to know Guenther about 15 years ago through their mutual connection with longtime Wisconsin football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
“I really had a great appreciation for who is and what he was,” Bielema said after Tuesday’s practice at Memorial Stadium. “I would always go down and sit by Coach Guenther at any event I was at. This is back when I was at Wisconsin and Arkansas, having no idea where we were going to come at today.”
A few weeks ago, Bielema asked Guenther to serve as guest captain for the Illini’s nonconference finale with the Mocs.
Guenther will address the team Wednesday afternoon. It isn’t Guenther’s first visit this season.
“He was out there a week ago on Thursday before the Virginia game,” Bielema said. “Just hearing his wisdom, his knowledge, his passion for Illinois has been a pretty awesome thing. Obviously, him and Josh (Whitman, the school’s athletic director) have a close relationship. To see that continue to build and grow I’m really excited to get Coach Guenther in here (Wednesday).”
In the moment
Of course, Bielema and his team aren’t thinking about anything other than the task at hand: the school’s first-ever Thursday night home game.
Nothing Chattanooga would like better than to knock off a Power Five school as it celebrates its Hall of Famers.
Though they didn’t need it, the Illini got reminded of the dangers of playing a lower-level school when Missouri Valley Football Conference team Southern Illinois stunned Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston.
Just the latest in a growing line of upset losses for the supposed elite leagues.
“Anybody can get anybody on any given football (game) right now with the world that we are living in with portals and guys playing at a higher level,” Bielema said. “I think it really gets down to how the two teams show up on Saturday. You don’t have to do anything but perform at your best and usually the things you do there are good enough to hopefully put yourself in a situation to win.
“This Thursday night, it’s going to obviously be UT-Chattanooga, but it’s going to be 11-on-11 in all three phases of the game and see what happens.”
Bielema isn’t treating preparation for the Mocs any different than he does for a game against the Big Ten.
“The outside world views things differently than people in the building,” Bielema said. “I don’t even know if our guys would say ‘FCS.’ I know I haven’t said it.
“We respect all, fear none.”
Making strides
Bielema’s team is 2-1 going into Thursday night and a play or two from being 3-0.
The coach sees a growth in confidence among his players.
“One of our major points through the spring and through the summer and then going into fall camp, and they actually made it a goal, was to prepare and expect to win,” he said. “I think you definitely see that. I made that point to our guys in the pregame locker room at Indiana and the postgame locker room. I think everybody in that building expected to win that game. We didn’t do it. There were certain reasons that we fell short. Now, those guys know, ‘Hey, I can go to that moment. Hey, this is why we had failure there.’”
The team can’t just show up and expect to win. No matter who the opponent. And it has to deal with the problems that crop up during the game.
Illinois turned the ball over four times against Virginia, but still won comfortably. That won’t always be the case. Better to not make the mistakes than to find out what happens when you do.
No question, the Illinois offense has spent the time since the Virginia game doing what it can to limit the mistakes.
And the players on both sides of the ball want to cut down on the number of penalties from the first three games.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.