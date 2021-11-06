CHAMPAIGN — For winning college football teams, November is when they usually seal the deal.
They sweep the month (or close). They knock off a bitter rival. And they start looking forward to a nice bowl trip.
Bret Bielema knows the feeling. In his time at Wisconsin, the first-year Illinois coach had six winning Novembers in seven seasons. Overall in the month, his teams went 19-5.
He had three perfect Novembers, going a combined 11-0 in 2006, 2010 and 2011.
Bielema’s first Big Ten championship team in 2010 came before the conference had established a title game.
Earlier in the season, Wisconsin knocked off ranked Ohio State and Iowa, setting up the final month.
“We had four games left in front of us that I felt were winnable games,” Bielema said. “If we win them, I knew we had a championship. I literally laid out the month of November calendar and we made a kid check every day. If you tried to jump to the end of it, we’d never get there.”
It worked.
Wisconsin beat Purdue, Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern to clinch a share of the conference title and a Rose Bowl berth.
On Saturday morning at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Bielema starts his November run at Illinois when the Illini (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) try to keep their slim bowl possibilities intact against Minnesota (6-2, 4-1).
“I know this is a huge month,” Bielema said. “I told our guys the other day, ‘Listen, we may not be in quest for a Big Ten West championship right now. But at some point we will. You have to understand November is the one you’re going to remember. This is when games need to be won in a big way.’”
The Illini have three games in the month: Saturday at Minnesota, Nov. 20 at No. 19 Iowa and Nov. 27 at home against Northwestern.
To reach the postseason, Illinois needs to pull an unlikely sweep.
“Our November isn’t where I want it to be,” Bielema said, “but it’s very significant.”
Playing the spoilerWhile Bielema’s team has limited achievable goals of its own, it can still ruin the season for others.
Minnesota leads the Big Ten West. A loss Saturday to Illinois would damage P.J. Fleck’s title hopes. Iowa also remains within striking distance in the West despite recent losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.
“We’re a 3-6 football team, but we’re playing the team that is in the lead in the Big Ten West,” Bielema said.
Long before Bielema became a coach, he realized the importance of November football.
“When we were in the hunt for our first Big Ten title when I was a player (at Iowa), coaches talked about the games in November and the way that they mattered,” Bielema said. “You played the games in September, you compete and build in October, but championships are really defined and won in November. That stayed in my mind when I was an assistant coach, when I was in a different conference. That’s the foundation of it.”
November brings a noticeable change to football weather.
“Your ability to execute things is going to be affected by the weather as you go down the stretch,” Bielema said.
No such problem on Saturday in Minneapolis, where the forecast calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Rough patchBelieve it or not, the last winning November for Illinois football came in Lovie Smith’s final season.
The 2020 Illini went 2-1, beating Rutgers and Nebraska on the road while losing to Minnesota in Champaign. The game against Ohio State, which would have likely evened the monthly record, was postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases for the Buckeyes.
In the nine previous seasons, Illinois failed to post a winning November. The best records before last November were 2-2 in 2014 and 2019.
The Illini went 0-for November in 2011, 2012 and 2017. The team was 8-28 in November from 2011-19.
The last time the Illini swept November came in 2007. Ron Zook’s Rose Bowl qualifier went 3-0 with wins against Minnesota, No. 1 Ohio State and Northwestern.
Sooner rather than later, Bielema wants his team rolling in November.
It won’t happen with the snap of the fingers. Or wishing it to be so. It takes work in the offseason. By everyone. Players, coaches and staff.
“When I got here, we talked about our winter program and how important every week is,” Bielema said. “Week 4 is just as important as Week 8, just as important as Week 10.
“All of these things I’ve tried to tell these guys about, but now we make them aware of them. The only way you can learn is if you’re aware. They’ve got to feel it. They’ve got understand it. They’ve got to get it into their head by the proof of what they’ve seen.”