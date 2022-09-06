CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has been here before. Many, many times.
In his 14th season as a head at three schools, the second-year Illinois leader has experienced close-loss heartbreak. Like the one his team experienced on Friday night at Indiana.
The Hoosiers won 23-20 in the last minute, ruining the Big Ten opener for the visitors. It was a long bus ride home from Bloomington.
During his seven seasons in charge at Wisconsin, Bielema’s teams lost nine games by seven points or fewer (not counting bowls). They won their next contest five times.
In Bielema’s five seasons at Arkansas, his teams lost 11 times by a touchdown or less and came back to win the next game five times.
His first year with the Illini, Bielema’s team had three such close losses and won the next game only once.
Coaches will try to tell you a loss is a loss. They all count the same. But that isn’t really the case.
If your team loses by 30, there isn’t much you can do about it. Other than get better players.
But a one-, two- or three-point loss adds a layer of “what ifs.” Often, one play could have meant the difference.
At Indiana, if Illinois scores a touchdown instead of kicking a field goal before the Hoosiers went on what turned out to be the game-winning drive, the worst that could have happened was overtime. And with Chase Brown on Illinois’ side, even thought he had a boatload of carries already, the Illini would have liked their chance in the extra session.
It didn’t work out that way.
Seven points turned into three and Indiana was able to drive the length of the field against a defense playing tentatively. Trying not to lose, which usually guarantees defeat.
Back in the saddle
Friday night’s game is over. Sure, the officials made some mistakes. They aren’t perfect. Illinois needed to overcome any errors by the guys in stripes.
Time for the Illini to move on. Next, they face an opponent that beat them by 28 points last season and has the same quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, returning. Plus a bunch of his friends.
Virginia comes to town after winning its opener against Richmond, a 34-17 win for the Cavaliers. Armstrong threw for 246 yards, rushed for another 105 yards and finished with three total touchdowns. He is going to be a problem for Ryan Walters’ defense.
Saturday’s 3 p.m. game (on ESPNU) will be the 25th time in Bielema’s career he is leading a team after a close regular-season loss.
What has he learned?
“First, it always helps when you know your team,” Bielema said during Monday’s press conference at Memorial Stadium. “A year ago, maybe coming out of the UTSA game, I didn’t quite know how to handle our guys, what buttons to push.”
He has a better feel for it now.
The team got back from Indiana at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The coach crashed on his couch “because I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep.”
Then, he watched the tape.
“Before noon I had already heard from a lot of our majority leaders about what they want to do, how they want to go about it,” Bielema said. “It’s kind of nice when you as a head coach know before you say or do anything, your team leaders have already taken that perspective.”
Another factor is dealing with the outside noise and pushing it away as quickly as possible.
Maybe don’t read the paper or check out Twitter or turn on BTN. There aren’t going to be words of praise.
“One of the things you have to do is realize there were a lot of good things that happened,” Bielema said. “I’m excited as a head coach because my perspective and my desire has always been to build this thing the right way and let us have sustained success. I can tell right now, just the early reactions, the expectation was to win that game. Just like I want it to be. That’s changed culturally around our program, which is great. That’s a step in the right direction.”
Coordinated effort
Bielema isn’t the only one in charge. Each side of the ball has a boss at Illinois. Barry Lunney Jr. runs the offense and Walters handles the defense.
They have ideas about what works to get over a close loss.
“You have to flush it,” Lunney said. “It’s part of the game. The hard part about our business and our game is there is only 12 opportunities. I was a former baseball player and sometimes you’d lose a tough one and you’d turn right around and play an hour later.”
No such luck in football. One game per week. Actually, in this case because they played Friday night, the Illini have an extra day to wait.
“It can linger if you’re not careful,” Lunney said. “The heartbreak and the disappointment that we all felt, you just deal with it face-to-face. You can’t be an ostrich about it. You’ve got to look at it and say where I failed, where I came up short (and) what we did well.
“You learn from both. You watch the film, talk about the corrections, you’re done with it and you move on to Virginia. That’s what we’ve done and our guys have done a great job responding to us.”
Dealing with a loss is part of the team experience.
“As competitor, some of the more valuable lessons are learned in defeat,” Walters said. “As bad as you want to win, you’ve got to hate to lose.
“I’m hopeful that if we get in these situations again, we’ll be prepared for them. I know our guys are wanting that challenge and not shying away from it at all.”