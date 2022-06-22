Asmussen | Big guy in the middle made a lasting impression
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball fans were fortunate to see Kofi Cockburn play for three seasons.
Now, Cockburn’s next step comes Thursday.
Or soon thereafter.
The NBA holds its annual draft in Brooklyn, N.Y.
With just 58 draft spots (the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were each docked a pick for tampering) only 58 players will be chosen.
If Cockburn doesn’t get the call, he can still sign with a team. Some have reportedly expressed interest in the guy with the 7-foot-4 wingspan. So you could see him on a roster before the season.
No matter what happens the rest of his career, Cockburn will remain a beloved figure in Champaign-Urbana. He is considered an important part of the resurgence of the program.
Here are 21 reasons No. 21 goes down as one of the best to ever play at Illinois.
And why Illini fans will remember him forever.
1. Man-mountain
Start with the size of the guy (7 feet, close to 300 pounds). He’s one of the largest human beings to ever play basketball at Illinois. The first time you see Cockburn up close, you can’t help but say some version of “Oh, my,” while pitying the unfortunate opponents who have to guard him.
2. Power player
Cockburn is a force on the court. He doesn’t gently set the ball in the basket, but rather throws it down. Almost like he is angry at the rim. Did you see any of those dunks get blocked in his three seasons?
3. Uber productive
Illini all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas knew if Cockburn returned next season, his record of 2,129 points would be toast. And Thomas was happy about it. As he often says, records are made to be broken.
With 1,546 career points, Cockburn currently stands 11th on the career chart, just ahead of Andy Kaufmann.
4. Better each year
Cockburn started with a bang as a freshman, averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. And he improved the numbers every season ... by a lot. His final season, Cockburn averaged a double-double, 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds. The kind of numbers that earn you national player of the year consideration. The bump in Cockburn’s game indicates a willingness to work hard in the offseason.
5. Winning ways
The great Ayo Dosunmu gets oodles of credit for helping return Illinois to national prominence. But the Illini didn’t actually turn the corner until Cockburn arrived. In his three seasons, Illinois went 21-10, 24-7 and 23-10. Three NCAA-tournament worthy teams (darn you, stupid COVID-19), and Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. The only piece missing was a long NCAA tournament run.
6. Double fun
Cockburn finished his Illini career with 45 double-doubles, breaking Skip Thoren’s school record by four. His 17 as a junior put him 10th nationally despite missing five games.
7. Ball hawkYes, Cockburn would have owned the Illinois career scoring record had he returned for a fourth season. But he would have also destroyed the rebounding record. He is currently third on the career list with 861, only 162 behind record-holder James Augustine.
8. Scoring machine
The folks at Texas Rio Grande Valley will always remember Cockburn. In a closer-than-expected game, the Illini needed every one of Cockburn’s career-best 38 points in a 94-85 Illini win last season a day after Thanksgiving.
9. Ultra efficient
Cockburn finished No. 16 nationally in field-goal percentage as a junior, hitting 59 percent. In his career-high game, he hit a ridiculous 15 of 19 shots. He added 10 rebounds, too.
10. Better than Wilt
Big guys struggle at times at the free-throw line. After a particularly down sophomore season shooting free throws (55.3 percent), Cockburn upped the number to 65.5 percent as a junior. Hack-A-Kofi didn’t work quite as well for opponents.
11. Speaking of fouls
Despite getting pounded on by rival players his entire career, Cockburn showed great control. He seemingly didn’t retaliate, which explains why he fouled out so rarely. Just three times in three seasons. Give Brad Underwood credit for sitting him (over the howls of fans) at certain times to keep him on the court later. Smart.
12. Pitchman
Thanks to NIL, fans got to see some of Cockburn’s personality on local commercials for a health-care provider. They were funny.
13. Good vibes
Of course, Illinois fans wanted Cockburn back for one final run. OK, let’s be honest, they really wanted two more years.
But Cockburn and his family decided it was time to try pro ball. And few, if any, have been critical of the move. Like with Dosunmu, Illinois fans will be watching and rooting for Cockburn as he moves forward. No hard feelings. Cockburn deserves that kind of respect.
14. Friendly guy
In interviews with local media, Cockburn was always pleasant. Maybe he realized he could squish the reporters like bugs. Although, he was too nice to do that.
15. Versatile athlete
Cockburn moves up and down the court with ease. Perhaps his early sporting life is part of the reason. The native of Jamaica grew up playing soccer and running track. He didn’t play organized basketball until his freshman year in high school.
16. Making it work
You keep hearing folks say that Cockburn was born too late because of the way the game is played today. The idea is had he been around at the time of Shaquille O’Neal 30 years ago, Cockburn would have been one of the first players picked in the NBA draft. But you don’t hear Cockburn saying it. He seems to have accepted his position and is ready to give it a try anyway.
17. Young enough
While he isn’t the same age as most of the guys in this year’s NBA draft, Cockburn is far from ancient, either. By the time next season starts, he will have just turned 23. Plenty of time for a long career, either in the U.S. or overseas.
18. See the joy
I just watched a three-minute clip of Cockburn on YouTube. Besides the countless dunks, the most obvious tie to the footage was the look on Cockburn’s face. He seemed to be having a great time during every basket. While few of us (OK none) know what it is like to slam the ball like the big guy, his facial expressions make the plays very relatable.
19. Setting the standard
The next Cockburn-sized player who joins the Illini will hear the comparisons to No. 21. The really good part is that Cockburn dominated on the court while being a good person off it.
20. Water under the bridge
Cockburn was suspended at the start of his final season by the NCAA as punishment for selling some of his stuff. Of course, with new rules, what he did would have been fine. Cockburn didn’t get all legal about it. He sat out the three games and came back better than ever. Statistically, it was by far his best year.
21. Hanging out
Cockburn’s No. 21 jersey will go up in the rafters at State Farm Center sometime during the 2022-23 season. It will have to be a time when Cockburn can take a day off from whatever team he is playing for. He watched last season as Dosunmu received the same treatment.
Not too far down the road, Cockburn will be honored again when he goes into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.