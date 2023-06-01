Every morning, we send out Illini basketball headlines - free and easy. Sign up here
CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins just moved up a notch, or 20, on the favorite player list for Illinois men’s basketball fans.
Shannon and Hawkins took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce they are both withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Illinois for another season.
For Shannon, his simple, two-word declaration — I’m back — will be remembered by some time for those who love the orange and blue.
The decision by both veteran palyers on the last day of May gives Brad Underwood’s team a boost toward any preseason AP Top 25 discussion when the first ballot comes out in mid-October and another realistic shot at an NCAA tournament appearance next March.
It is a big deal for the program, similar to the bonus seasons it got from Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn earlier this decade.
Shanon, a former Texas Tech player, is coming off his best college season. He averaged 17.2 points in the 2022-23, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors by the league coaches.
If Shannon improves like he did in his move from Lubbock, Texas, to Champaign-Urbana, he could be looking at an All-American-level final season.
His coach agrees.
“Terrence did everything possible to educate himself through this process,” Underwood said in a statement released Wednesday night after Shannon’s decision. “He worked tirelessly to perform at his best and gain all the valuable feedback to make the best decision for his future. We are, of course, beyond excited he has chosen one more year of college and will return to our program. Terrence became a primary offensive option in everything we do. Because of his work ethic, he now has All-America potential with the ability to take his game to an even higher level next year.”
At times, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound left-handed guard was as good as anyone in the country this past season. Shannon had a monster game against UCLA in Las Vegas, scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a nine-point come-from-behind win.
But the season didn’t close the way he or his teammates hoped, with close losses in the Big Ten finale at Purdue and in the conference tournament opener against Penn State before Illinois dropped a 10-point decision to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Then, the speculation regarding Shannon’s future went bonkers. Fans and the media tried to figure out his lean once he declared for the draft in mid-April. He participated in the NBA draft combine in Chicago, where all seemed to go well two weeks ago.
To be clear, had Shannon been told he was a lock for the first round, he would have gone. Underwood would have helped him pack.
But another year in college provides a a chance to improve crucial parts of his game. Shannon, who will celebrate his 23rd birthday on July 30, is famous for his work ethic. Now, he is motivated to show the NBA what he can do at the next level. The thought for Illinois of playing loaded Marquette and Braggin’ Rights rival Missouri is much more palatable with their star back on the court.
Getting to know them
Shannon will recognize many of his Illini teammates. Dain Dainja is back. So are Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris.
Shannon has been keeping up on the transfer portal and knows the team added Quincy Guerrier (Oregon), Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois) and Justin Harmon (Utah Valley) in the past month.
The returnees and the new guys have to realize Shannon will be the dominant player on the court during the upcoming season. A guy who can put up 20 and 10 every game.
Illinois is waiting on one more transfer: Toledo point guard RayJ Dennis, who is considering multiple schools. He is to announce his decision at 11 a.m. today.
Having a finisher like Shannon to throw the ball to should appeal to Dennis. A pitch that the Illinois coaches can now make in earnest.
Waiting game ends
The final question mark as I was about to conclude this column: What about Hawkins?
Yes, the 6-10, 225-ponud versatile forward will return for a fourth season with the Illini.
Said Underwood:
"We're excited he is returning for his senior season. He is truly an outlier in today's game as someone who can guard every position on the court and play multiple positions on the offensive end. Coleman will go to work on the information he's learned to continue to enhance his game, and will be counted on to be a leader for next year's team."
Yep, the talented big guy is unique with his skill set. He can score when he wants to, yet elected not to look for his shot all the time last season. Hawkins brings a strong defensive element to the Illini and an adept rebounder and passer.
And he’ll get to work on his game with a passionate home crowd cheering his every move inside State Farm Center for another season.
I can't wait.