Oh, Kevin Warren, we hardly knew ye.
You were hired by the Big Ten in June 2019 and lured away by the Chicago Bears 3 1/2 years later to become that franchise’s next president and CEO.
You were given plenty of grief for the way you handled football early in the pandemic. Not from me. Your main job was to try to keep the players, coaches and fans safe to the best of your ability. It was an impossible situation, which likely left a sour taste in your mouth. You did some really good things. Adding UCLA and Southern California was brilliant. Something the old Big Ten might have never considered. It keeps the conference as one of the two power brokers in college sports along with the SEC. The right company to keep.
You made a media rights deal that is the envy of all other conferences. The athletic departments need the cash because of the high rise of coaching salaries and long-overdue financial rewards for the athletes.
Best of all, you are leaving the Big Ten in better shape than the way you found it. No easy trick when following legend Jim Delany.
Just in case nobody else writes it, thanks for your time and expertise. The Chicago Bears need you more. It might be nice if you offer up your potential fancy new stadium — either in Chicago or Arlington Heights — for an occasional Big Ten game. Illinois-Northwestern should be willing to talk.
Clock is tickingSo, campus bosses in the Big Ten have some work to do. Finding the person who will satisfy the wants of 16 schools is a chore.
Yes, USC and UCLA get a say in the hire. They will be here in another year.
With the TV deal done and expansion decided, speed is not of the essence. The goal is to hire the right person no matter how long it takes.
A couple of traits the Big Ten should emphasize when picking its next leader: a forward thinker. Someone who understands modern-day athletes and millionaire coaches. The Big Ten today doesn’t resemble the one Delany inherited in the late 1980s. That one actually had 10 schools. Things like name, image and likeness, BTN or the transfer portal were never thought of then.
If the Big Ten selects somebody who longs for the good-old days, it will be a mistake. It is critical to have someone who goes with the flow. We don’t know what awaits. COVID-19 caught college sports by surprise. Knock on wood, there isn’t something similar coming around the corner.
From a reporter’s perspective, it will be helpful if the next commissioner is media friendly. It makes it easier to get the conference message out when the person makes themselves available for regular interviews. And not just with the giant outlets. We all have expanding reach and want a few minutes to ask the commish specific questions.
Who is it going to be?If I was in charge, it would already be done. The minute rumors started about Warren to the Bears (which you figured were true), I would have dialed up former Illinois basketball manager and Lou Henson protege Jim Phillips, the current commissioner of the ACC.
Frankly, the former Northwestern athletic director should have been the hire the last time. The excuse then might have been he didn’t have any commissioner experience. Now, Phillips does.
Will he come back? My guess is yes. Illinois and the Big Ten are home for him. And while the ACC is a solid conference, it doesn’t have the power or stability of the Big Ten. If Phillips returns, he will move alongside the SEC’s Greg Sankey as the most powerful people in college sports.
If Phillips declines or the Big Ten looks elsewhere, here are five other options:
Gene Smith, Ohio State athletic director. Deep into his second decade in charge in Columbus, the hire will be popular across the conference, where Smith is respected and liked. Selfishly, some might think with Smith out of office, the Buckeyes might drop back to the pack a bit.
Smith’s age might be an issue for some since he’s 66 years old, but no beef from this 61-year-old.
Mark Silverman, Fox Sports president. Good-guy Silverman opened BTN all those many years ago, promising it would work. He was right. Because of his longtime association with the network, he is known to Big Ten leaders. When the new media rights deal ends in 2030, it would be an advantage for the Big Ten to have someone in place with a deep understanding of how it works.
Judy MacLeod, Conference USA commissioner. The first women to lead an FBS conference would break another barrier, becoming the first women in charge of a Power Five league. She is more than qualified. Besides her work in Conference USA, she has served on multiple NCAA committees. Women make up more than half the population in the U.S. It is way past time for a woman to a run a Power Five conference.
Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director. Pointing to someone from the Pac-12 makes sense.
First, it shows an openness to the new schools from the rest of the conference. And when the next round of expansion comes, having experience with the rest of the Left Coast conference is imperative, Plus, Jarmond has solid Big Ten credentials with previous stops at Ohio State and Michigan State. At 43, he is the youngest on my list. Barely. Just edging ...
Josh Whitman, Illinois athletic director. The 44-year-old took over at his alma mater in 2016. Back then, he was new to Division I, having spent his earlier career at the Division III level. Whitman has slowly moved up the Big Ten AD seniority list and would have the support of the rest of the league.
Smart and articulate, the former starting tight end for Ron Turner at Illinois has made solid program choices.
The big question: Would a guy with a young family want to pick up and move everybody to Chicago? There will likely be another opening at the Big Ten later in his tenure.