CHAMPAIGN — The party guests are growing in numbers. David Williams can’t wait.
The College Football Hall of Famer and best receiver in Illinois history is returning to his playing home next week with two items on the agenda. First, his annual golf outing at the Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy. Spots are still available by visiting his website at davidwilliamsfoundation.org.
“We can add more groups,” Williams said.
The event, which features appearances from both Illinois and visiting college football stars, is set for Sept. 1. Other Hall of Famers set to play include Art Still (Kentucky), David Fulcher (Arizona State) and Keith Byars (Ohio State).
Illinois basketball great Dee Brown and the No. 2 receiver in school history Brandon Lloyd, are playing, too. So is five-time Olympic gold medalist Bonnie Blair.
It is a benefit event, with part of the proceeds going to the Tom Jones Challenger League.
Next for Williams, the 40-year reunion of the 1983 Big Ten championship team. Mike White’s guys were and will remain the only ones to ever sweep the rest of the league. Not going to happen when there are 18 schools in the conference starting in 2024.
“A ton of people are coming back,” Williams said.
Williams returns to town on Aug. 31.
After the golf outing, a dinner is planned for that night with the Rose Bowl players who are back, with a brunch on game day.
Former Illini Kevin Mitchell, now a member of the Illinois athletic department, is coordinating efforts with the current football staff.
Williams invited third-year coach Bret Bielema to attend the golf outing and dinner.
“I know it’s before his first game and he’ll be busy,” Williams said. “Him and his guys are welcome.”
Willliams is looking forward to seeing Bielema’s team in future seasons without the long trip. Williams lives in Gardena, Calif., 11 miles from the Southern California campus, with the Trojans about to join the Big Ten starting next summer.
In the now-ripped up original schedule, Illinois was supposed to play USC in L.A. during the 2024 season.
When the game happens, and it will eventually, Williams expects a crowded house.
“See how many guys I can sleep on the floor,” he said.
Williams grew up in nearby Hawthorne.
Important guestOne of the highlights of the 1983 reunion weekend is the return of new Illinois Hall of Famer Jack Trudeau. The quarterback of the 1983 team and a longtime NFL player has been dealing with health issues in recent years.
Trudeau is scheduled to be back in C-U for both the Rose Bowl team reunion and the Hall of Fame inductions, scheduled for Sept. 15-16.
The honorees, including Trudeau and 2007 Big Ten MVP Rashard Mendenhall, will be celebrated during the Illinois-Penn State game.
Name that tuneFormer Illini receiver Don Passmore, a member of the 1983 team, hopes to hear sweet music during reunion weekend ... his own.
Passmore is a musician who performs with the group Darryl B & Don Carlos.
Passmore shared their song “Can You Dance & Romance?” with the Illinois athletic department. He asked that it be played at Memorial Stadium before the 1983 Big Ten champions are introduced at the Illinois-Toledo game.
Others songs by Darryl B & Don Carlos are available on Amazon Music, including “Loop It-Act Stupid,” and “Facebook Twitter Talk.”
Darryl B is Darryl Buchanan, Passmore’s longtime collaborator.
Passmore, who attended Rich Central High School, played in the early 1980s for White.