CHAMPAIGN — All those years (47) on the sidelines. All those wins (1,002 and counting). Hard to believe Syracuse icon Jim Boeheim had never stepped foot in the State Farm Center ... until Tuesday night.
What did he think?
“A really good place. A really good building,” he said after a lopsided 73-44 loss to Brad Underwood’s 16th-ranked Illinois team. “Yeah, a great place.”
The sellout crowd of 15,544 that filled State Farm Center “welcomed” the No. 2 all-time winningest coach in college basketball history. Only now-former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is ahead of the 78-year-old Boeheim.
Not much in the way of pleasantries were directed at Boeheim, who was lustily booed during pregame introductions. And Boeheim took more than his share of grief from the Illinois supporters. Not over the line, but close to it.
Boeheim has well-known issues.
Maybe the Illinois fans didn’t understand the significance of having Boeheim in the building. Coach K, although he is from Chicago, never brought his Duke team to Champaign.
That makes Boeheim the winningest opponent to ever grace the sidelines. It is safe to say there will never be another 1,000-game winner at State Farm Center. Not with the crazy money coaches are making these days.
Nobody is going to coach 47 years again, especially at one school, making Boeheim a unicorn.
You can hold Boeheim’s style and rule-breaking against him. But the guy can coach. He has a national title. A spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame.
And Olympic gold medals with Team USA.
Watching him pace the sideline Tuesday night was a treat. More like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those of us fortunate enough to be in the building. He might not be as fired up as he was in the old days, but ...
Boeheim still works the officials and his team. Boeheim has always been a grinder, a guy who got the most out of his teams and found ways to stay competitive when the talent advantage wasn’t on his side. Of course, he had guys. Lots of them. From Carmelo Anthony on down, plenty of players made a fortune in the NBA after leaving the Carrier Dome.
Large and in chargeLooking comfortable wearing a gray Syracuse pullover, dark pants and sneakers, Boeheim stood near the court the bulk of the game.
He pointed, directed, cajoled. Some coaches in their later years take a lesser role. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Boeheim, who keeps pushing back his retirement date.
Boeheim runs the huddles, calmly talking to his team during timeouts. He wasn’t as animated as I expected him to be. Boeheim turned to his bench a few times with a “What are we doing look?”
The Orange came in as heavy underdogs and held their own early against a Top 25 team. Syracuse trailed by just seven at halftime before the Illini put the game away in the second half.
Syracuse players would be advised to stay on Boeheim’s good side. He is tough as nails, a cancer survivor who returned to work after surgery way ahead of schedule. Why? Reportedly because it was driving him nuts to watch his team from home.
On Giving Tuesday, remember Boeheim has been a strong advocate for the V Foundation and Coaches Vs. Cancer.
It has been 20 years since Boeheim and Anthony led the Orange to the NCAA title. Even longer ago, his 1989 team played a classic NCAA regional final against Lou Henson’s Flyin’ Illini. The final seconds were played on WDWS before Tuesday night’s game, giving listeners a chance to hear the late Jim Turpin’s famous call.
Who’s next?Plenty of other elite coaches have visited C-U. Roy Williams and Bob Knight to name two.
Bill Self worked here for three years, and it would be great to see him back with Kansas.
Maybe next year.
Who else would be fun?The Orange Krush would have a good time with Kentucky’s John Calipari. And Gonzaga’s Mark Few. Kelvin Sampson coming back would be interesting and probably isn’t going to happen. The one we will never see is Auburn’s Bruce Pearl.
Seeing Boeheim in action checks off one of the biggies. Hope he enjoys his remaining time on the bench.