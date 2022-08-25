Asmussen | Bohled over ... Wyoming coach doing stellar work in Laramie
CHAMPAIGN — Clearing out the notebook/digital recorder two days before Illinois opens the season at Memorial Stadium against Wyoming (3 p.m. Saturday, BTN).
Here’s some of what I’m thinking:
Top-notch boss
You won’t find Wyoming’s Craig Bohl on a list of coaches on the hot seat.
Not now. Probably not ever.
His record is too good. In 19 seasons at North Dakota State and Wyoming, Bohl is 149-82, winning 64.5 percent of his games. Oh yeah, and Bohl owns three FCS national title rings from his time with the Bison.
If anyone in Laramie starts to grumble about the head coach, I’d tell them to pipe down. Or keep it to themselves.
Despite a sub .500 record in the FBS (45-50), Bohl has been a success in his first eight seasons with the Cowboys. Bohl got off to a rough start after taking over for Dave Christensen in 2014. His first two teams went 4-8 and 2-10.
Since then, Wyoming is 39-32 with three bowl wins in a row.
The fans of many college football programs, including the one the Cowboys are visiting on Saturday, would take Bohl’s record. In a second.
Any questions?
The just-turned 64-year-old coach held court with Wyoming reporters on Tuesday afternoon.
During a 15-minute chat, Bohl addressed reporters by using their first names. That happens other places, including here, but it is a good sign that Bohl understands his duties go beyond the field. Everyone appreciates a personal touch.
There were some gems, like when he talked about what might happen with his young team Saturday.
“You will probably see a couple inexperienced mistakes,” Bohl said. “For us to win, I’m convinced they cannot be fatal mistakes. We’re going to have a couple hiccups, but they need to be hiccups not a heart attack.”
Bohl talked about the disappointment in 2021, when Wyoming was considered a Mountain West contender and instead finished 7-6.
“I think we underachieved with that group,” Bohl said.
Wyoming’s roster includes a large number of players from the Big Ten footprint, especially next-door Nebraska. Three Cowboys are from Illinois: junior tight end Jackson Marcotte (Mount Carmel), redshirt freshman cornerback Jovan Marsh (Robbins) and redshirt freshman guard Jack Walsh (Palatine).
Like Bret Bielema at Illinois, Bohl didn’t announced his starting quarterback. It is expected to be Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley.
Eager to go
The Canadian by way of Kansas can’t wait to get on the field.
“This was always the goal,” Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams said. “I took a kind of windy road to get here. I always envisioned this. I always knew I was capable of this.”
Adams is expected to start at offensive guard against Wyoming.
“I feel prepared, ready,” Adams said. “Just kind of cleaning up the final touches, but I think we’re all ready. It’s been a long training camp, a long summer camp.”
Adams joins long-time starting tackle Alex Palczewski, returning starter and Danville graduate Julian Pearl, new center Alex Pihlstrom and a to-be-decided starter at the other guard spot.
Adams likes the look of the group.
“We’re all smart, tough and we can depend on each other,” Adams said. “Coach (Bart) Miller does a great job of putting us in position to execute on game day.”
Adams isn’t thinking about being on TV or playing in front of the most fans he has ever seen for one of his games.
“I just try to stay in moment. Just do my job,” he said.
Adams has made strides since joining the Illini.
“I’ve matured a lot,” he said. “I’m a completely different player, a lot more physical. That’s a credit to the strength coach, nutrition and staff and just everyone around here supporting us.”
Second-year Illinois line coach Miller is an Adams fan.
“We’re excited about him,” Miller said. “He’s a very versatile player. His ability to play four of the five positions is pretty remarkable.
“The upside with him is tremendous. He comes in and is very fundamentally sound. He’s a tremendous person. He’s a joy to coach every day. We’ve been very pleased with everything he’s done.”
Pressure is on
Keith Randolph Jr. isn’t likely to put up Simeon Rice or Whitney Mercilus sack numbers this season.
But there are expectations for the Belleville West alum after he recorded four sacks in 2021.
“I’m excited to finally play against somebody else,” Randolph said.
The defensive lineman had some tussles with the Illini offensive line during training camp.
“It’s tough,” Randolph said. “You’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game every day. Palcho has gotten so much better in his 14th year.”
He’s kidding, of course, as Palczewski is “only” a sixth-year player.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.