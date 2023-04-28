Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All the sweat. All the pain. All the work.
“Yes,” Devon Witherspoon said, it was worth it.
“It definitely feels worthwhile. We still got a lot of work to do,” the former Illini cornerback continued.
One of the biggest overachievers in Illinois football history now has his next challenge. Good luck NFL, you’re going to need it.
On a cloudy Thursday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., the All-American learned he is now a Seattle Seahawk.
Wow, that was fast.
Five picks in. The giant throng of 125,000 people had barely settled in.
How did he feel when he hear his name called?
“I can’t even describe it and put it into words,” he said. “It was just very exciting.”
When he started playing football as a junior at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla., nobody saw Thursday night coming. Except for maybe Witherspoon.
Supremely confident, the 22-year-old has the perfect personality to be a lockdown cornerback. Try to beat him. He dares you.
Witherspoon arrived with his own cheering section, including his mom Rhasheda Bickley, and Illinois coach Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. What did his family say?
“They really didn’t say anything. They were too busy crying and laughing,” Witherspoon said. “We didn’t really have a chance to say any words.”
Oft-booed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got a warm embrace from Witherspoon after the announcement.
He hugged his head coach and everybody else.
Frankly, I have rarely seen him happier. As if a giant burden had been pulled away.
Illinois fans everywhere can let out a loud “Yes!” The pick is another sign Bielema’s program is moving in the right direction.
NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah, a Witherspoon fan, praised the pick.
“I absolutely love this football player and I love this fit there in Seattle,” Jeremiah said.
Witherspoon doesn’t even mind the rain.
“I’m from Florida, man,” he said. “It rains all the time.”
Witherspoon is excited to play for Pete Carroll.
“I feel good knowing I’ll be able to get coached very hard,” Witherspoon said.
He can ask his new boss why his Southern California team was so hard on Illinois in the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Wearing a dark jacket and no tie, Witherspoon was comfortable and friendly during his 10-minute media session.
He is ready to be shown some love from the enthusiastic Seattle fans.
Just like he was happy to help Illinois turn the corner in 2022. The team won eight games, the most in 15 years.
He is moving to the Pacific Northwest. With a mission.
“Just go out there and compete every day,” he said. “Be the best every day. Go out there and set a tone. Have swag. And just have some fun.”
Witherspoon doesn’t try to compare himself to other corners.
“I’m a DB fan,” he said.
One of the best ever, Richard Sherman, starred for the Seahawks. Does Witherspoon want to meet him?
“Of course,” he said. “It’s Richard Sherman.”
Witherspoon was asked about his early days in the sport. What stands out?
“My first day of practice, I had two or three interceptions,” he said. “Coach (Jason McDonald) said, ‘You’re going to be my starting safety.’”
Been there, done that
One person who can relate to Witherspoon’s Thursday is Illini great Kevin Hardy.
Twenty-seven years ago, the Butkus Award-winning linebacker was waiting to hear his name called at the NFL draft.
Of course, it was at New York’s Madison Square Garden instead of downtown Kansas City. The only thing Hardy knew going in to the draft, which started on a Saturday back then, was he wouldn’t be picked first.
On that Friday, Hardy’s agent, Ethan Locke, had been told the New York Jets were going with Southern Cal wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
“What happens during these drafts is you get the speculation, you can go from this pick to that pick,” Hardy told me this week. “The consensus was I was going to be a top five pick.”
With No. 1 no longer an option, the Hardy party turned its attention to No. 2 Jacksonville. The Jaguars ended his angst by selecting him next.
“All you want to do is get to that moment when the commissioner calls your name,” Hardy said.
Paul Tagliabue shook Hardy’s hand and gave him a Jaguars hat. The headwear is still in the family with Hardy’s dad Herbert, who lives in Maryland. Hardy’s mom Imelda passed away in 2021.
“You’re hugging everybody, mom, dad, brother, sister, agents, financial advisors,” Hardy said. “Anyone who was there who was part of my team.”
After the on-stage exchange with the commissioner, Hardy did a live interview with ESPN’s Mike Tirico. While they were talking, Hardy’s teammate Simeon Rice was picked No. 3 by Arizona.
“That was a real special for me, for Simeon, for everybody who had a hand in the process back in Champaign,” Hardy said. “It was amazing we had two guys in one year in that position. We knew it was big, but didn’t realize how big it was.”
Illinois Hall of Famer Hardy watched Thursday’s draft at his home in Jacksonville, Fla.
Hardy always follows Illinois football. But when he heard about Witherspoon rising up the draft boards during the 2022 season, he watched closer.
“A tremendous football player,” Hardy said. “A great skill set.”
One Illini to another, what is Hardy’s advice to Witherspoon?
“Don’t change what you’ve done to get to this point,” he said. “For him to get to this point, he’s done the right things. Once he gets to the team, be humble. In a sense, he’s starting over. Go in and do the same work that he’s been doing.”