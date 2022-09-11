CHAMPAIGN — Well, well, well.
The Illinois football team is halfway to bowl eligibility.
Oh, sure, the 2-1 record after Saturday’s dominant 24-3 victory against Virginia at Memorial Stadium makes Bret Bielema’s team technically one-third of the way to the postseason. But I am going to do something that will make the coaches cringe: guarantee a victory.
On Sept. 22, Illinois will beat Chattanooga during Hall of Fame week.
How do I know? Because the Mocs are part of the Football Championship Subdivision (such a better ring to it than I-AA). In its 133 years of college football, Illinois has never lost to an FCS school. And it won’t start on a Thursday night against Chattanooga.
Not that you will hear anything but praise for the Mocs during the next 11 days from the Illinois players and coaches. The way they will talk about Chattanooga will make you think it is ready for a promotion to the Big Ten.
To be clear, it is not. The difference in the number of scholarships between FBS and FCS teams makes an upset extremely unlikely for any of the lower-level schools. Especially against the Power Five. The win will be decisive for Illinois. The margin should be three TDs at least.
It will be a nice payday for the Mocs and a fun night for Illinois fans. The win set up a monster matchup on Oct. 1 at Wisconsin (more of that later).
Sorry to bring it up
Before looking ahead to what comes next, how about a quick pause for what might have been.
Had any of a handful of plays gone the other direction on Sept. 2 in Bloomington, Ind., — a different official’s call or pass batted down — Illinois could be 3-0. That didn’t happen. The 23-20 loss to Indiana stays on the books and will become one of those games that got away. It’s the kind that makes players work a little harder or concentrate just a tiny bit more.
“I think there is a buzz about us that is good,” second-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “Obviously, that Indiana game, to get that back ... I told our guys after (Saturday’s) game, we can’t lose sight of that setback we had and use that as a catalyst to move forward and see where we can hopefully go.”
Every bowl season I have covered at Illinois included some disappointments for the team and its fans. The Big Ten title team in 2001 lost to Michigan. Ron Zook’s Rose Bowl team in 2007 dropped a close one at Iowa.
They are games the coaches and players talk about for years. When they come back to campus for a team reunion, they will shake their heads and grumble a bit.
The important point for the current team is to avoid having too many more of those moments. Or any.
Taking aim
Illinois obviously isn’t going to finish the regular season undefeated. Or in the Big Ten either. The loss at Indiana look care of both of those.
But everything else remains in play.
Since I’m blowing by the Chattanooga game, time to look ahead to to Wisconsin. Camp Randall Stadium has been a dreadful building for Illinois recently. The last win there for the Ilini came in 2002 when Ron Turner’s team beat Barry Alvarez’s Badgers 37-20.
Suddenly, with Wisconsin failing at home Saturday against Washington State, that streak looks breakable.
Actually, a bunch of games appear easier after Saturday’s results. Iowa lost at home to Iowa State. Northwestern couldn’t beat Duke, Purdue and Nebraska already have losses.
Only two Top 10-level teams are left on the Illini schedule: Michigan and Michigan State. And as Upset Saturday showed us: You never know.
Before Illinois can contend with the big guys, it needs to take care of everybody else. Crawl, then walk, then sprint. It might take more than one season. The team has a natural break now with the open week. It’s a great chance for the players to get healthy while considering team objectives.
“I’m excited to see what it’s going to be in the next few weeks,” sixth-year Illini starting offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “When we do our job well, we’re dangerous. Everything we have is right in front of us. We have to do whatever we have to do to win it. It’s us against everyone. We’re not going to get any breaks.”
One goal that can be checked off is reaching a bowl. That could be as soon as mid-October. Then, next is to clinch the first winning season since 2011.
It isn’t certain.
But it is certainly possible.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.