Few events are more pleasant than a bowl press conference. Especially, somewhere warm ... like Tampa.
The coaches are in good moods, coming off seasons that led them there. It is rarely an opponent you know, reducing the potential for hostility.
None of that exists between Illinois and Mississippi State, which have played one time, in 1980, before all of the players and some of the coaches were born.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema and new Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett were beyond nice during their time at the microphone on Thursday afternoon.
Here’s a sampling:
“We’re playing a phenomenal opponent who, when you turn on the film, plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Arnett said. “I know our guys have a deep respect and admiration for how they play the game. There’s two hard-nosed football teams that are going to line up and hopefully put on a good show for all the fans in attendance.”
“When I heard Mississippi State, I knew our guys would really enjoy the challenge of this game,” Bielema said. “They love playing football and they are very unique to anything we see in the Big Ten.
“You turn on Mississippi State’s film defensively, the things they create, the movements and the pressures, it all makes sense. Offensively, for what they do, defensively it’s a hard task to see what they are doing.”
Arnett praised the Illinois defense and talked about its potential.
“If these guys can build upon it and improve on it with that defense, I feel bad for the rest of the Big Ten because that’s been some of the best defense,” Arnett said. “The job they did this year, it’s fun to watch.”
He will be missed
Of course, when the bowl pairing was first announced in early December, Bielema hoped he would be on stage with Mike Leach. After the charismatic coach passed away unexpectedly, Arnett was promoted from the defensive coordinator role he had held with the Bulldogs.
Leach’s name came up several times Thursday from both Bielema and Arnett. His genius and personality are big parts of the game.
“A very special coach,” Bielema said.
“We are very appreciative of all the different signs of support for Coach Leach and his influence on the game.” Arnett said. “We’re excited for one more opportunity. Obviously, the best way we can honor Coach Leach is to go out there and play the way he expects us to play. That’s with tremendous effort and toughness. We know Illinois is going to show up and do just that, so we’re excited to share the field with them.”
Monday will be Arnett’s first game as a head coach.
“I got to learn under one of the best to ever do it in Coach Leach,” the 36-year-old former New Mexico linebacker said. “Just doing my best to replicate what he would do.”
Making headlines
Some news was made/confirmed during Thursday’s chatfest.
Most important for Mississippi State, it will have star defender Emmanuel Forbes available for the game. The cornerback has six interceptions this season, which is tied for third nationally.
One of the players tied with Forbes is Illinois’ Sydney Brown, who decided not to play while preparing for the NFL. Give the Bulldogs a big advantage in the secondary.
NFL-bound defensive lineman Cameron Young and center LaQuinston Sharp will also play in the bowl for Mississippi State.
“They want to be with their teammates and finish the season off with them,” Arnett said. “Those are obviously guys you love having in your locker room and you appreciate what they’ve done for your program.”
Bielema has been impressed with Forbes on film.
“He is very opportunistic,” Bielema said.
Bielema mentioned running back Josh McCray, who will play in the bowl after an injury-wrecked sophomore season.
McCray will be needed because of the absence of star Chase Brown, who opted out of the bowl. Reggie Love III is expected to start at tailback.
“Josh has been 100 percent involved in bowl practices,” Bielema said.”He’s a guy we were counting on big things before the year ever started and he’s never been full strength since Indiana.”
He is now.
“He almost ran over me (Thursday). He looks pretty good,” Bielema said.
In the secondary, the Illini need to find replacements for both Sydney Brown and star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who are not playing.
New defensive coordinator Aaron Henry will look to freshmen Xavier Scott and Tyler Strain.
“The way (the Bulldogs) play offense,” Bielema said, “our secondary is going to have to be at its best.”
Planning ahead
With the departures of assistant coaches Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Cory Patterson to Purdue, Bielema has spots to fill.
For the short term, most of their work will be done by staff members Ryan Simerson and Alex Panos on defense. On offense, Danny Cameron is stepping in.
One of the three permanent spots will be filled soon.
“I will actually name a DB coach here within the next day,” Bielema said. “It’s actually somebody I interviewed before in the original process that I didn’t get to. That one’s kind of been sitting on ready. When he joins us, he’ll be more of an analyst, eyes in the sky, on gameday.”
Bielema will wait to fill the other two openings.
“Until after the bowl game,” he said. “And there are some NFL people involved as well, so I may wait until later January when the NFL season is done.”
Bielema is excited for the offseason and where his program is at.
“Whoever I bring in the outside linebacker room, I know exactly what I’m looking for there,” he said. “I’ve got a pool of about five to six guys.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.