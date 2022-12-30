The Illinois football team is about to play in its 20th bowl all time. In my 33 years covering the team, I have been to almost half of the first 19. Here are a some of my favorite moments:
Best bowl excursion ever
At the 1999 Micronpc.com Bowl, I had the bright idea to take Miami native and Illinois fullback Jameel Cook to his Miami home. It turned out better than I could have ever imagined.
First, let me thank then-Illinois football sports information director Cassie Arner for making sure it happened. It would be a big “no chance” today unfortunately, but those were happier, more trusting times.
What really made the day was Cook asking if teammate Rocky Harvey could go with us. My response: “Of course.”
Both guys were awesome to spend the day with and the story turned out well. Photographer R.K. O’Daniell captured it all on film.
We went to Cook’s high school (Southridge) and his home. We met with his family and friends.
One highlight was Cook teasing Harvey. Cook’s home was near water and he kept telling Harvey to look out for snakes and gators. We saw none of either.
A note to uptight coaches worried about letting their guys have too much fun during bowl week: Harvey and Cook had monster games against Virginia. Harvey ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Cook caught four passes for 88 yards and two scores.
And Illinois won 63-21, the most points ever in a bowl at the time.
Your arm is not that strongAnother one from Miami in 1999: Up 14-7 against the Cavaliers, Illinois ran a trick play. Receiver Brandon Lloyd, who could have played five positions in college, threw an option pass to quarterback Kurt Kittner for an easy touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
Two things you need to know about that play. First, it had been shown on local TV earlier in the week. Apparently, the Cavaliers staff was too busy at the beach. Illinois coach Ron Turner ran the play anyway, even though it had been seen.After he scored, Kittner, as promised, tried to throw the ball out of Pro Player Stadium, which was about a million feet high. He wasn’t close.
Kittner got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.Turner let Kittner have it on the sidelines, yelling at him for all to see. But what the cameras couldn’t pick up was the coach telling the quarterback that it was all an act. Turner was actually thrilled with the touchdown and not too upset about the 15 yards in a blowout win.
The wrong colors
One more from Miami. The week of the game, the Illini practiced at a local college. The Illini didn’t appreciate people watching their workouts wearing gear from another school. Totally understandable and something I wouldn’t do.
During the practice, it started raining. Me being a numbskull, I didn’t have a jacket. But I remember I put a sweatshirt in the car. Just in case. Unfortunately, it was a University of Kentucky sweatshirt, and I put it on because of wanting to stay dry.
From the practice field, I hear Illini star linebacker Danny Clark yelling, “Don’t wear that Kentucky sweatshirt.”
He was serious.
I wondered if the Wildcats joined the Big Ten, and I was the last to know. Clark kept yelling.
Eventually, it stopped raining so I no longer needed the cover. Later, Clark came over to me.
“I’m glad you took off that Kentucky sweatshirt,” he said.
Escape to Alcatraz
Before the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco, both teams and the media covering them were invited to a nighttime trip to the famous prison. It’s one of the coolest/creepiest moments of my life.
Checking out Al Capone’s cell while mingling with the teams. The fact there were so few people in the facility added to the experience. I can’t imagine being there with a large crowd. This was so much better. Like we had the run of the place. The inmates running the .... You get the idea.
I had a long conversation that night with interim Illinois coach Vic Koenning, who gave me the idea he thought his team could beat UCLA without guaranteeing it. He also filled me in on the team’s personnel and what he thought about the program’s future. Needless to say, I wish Koenning would have been retained.
Thank you very much
The 1994 Illini played East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. Several outings happened for the players and media, but my favorite was a visit to Graceland.
The tone among the staff members at the Elvis Presley home was very serious.
You didn’t joke about the King. At least not without getting some sideways looks.
Illinois offensive lineman and all-around good guy Jonathan Kerr, a proud Elvis fan, became the focus of the Memphis media. Have to admit the shag carpet on the ceiling was an interesting touch.
Fine dining
The best food I ever had during a bowl trip was at my first postseason game, the 1992 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Sportswriters like to go out in groups on these trips, and I got hooked up with some of the best, led by Decatur’s Mark Tupper, Chicago’s Herb Gould, Springfield’s John Supinie and the late Gary Childs of Peoria.
The more experienced reporters in the group found a fantastic Mexican restaurant in a cool part of the city. Don’t remember what I ate (OK, tacos) but I am sure they were tasty.
To me, the most important dining rule on bowl trips is to eat local. No chains. Easy to do in a great city like San Diego.
Those are some big fish
One of the media events for the Holiday Bowl was a trip to Sea World. Of course, the players for the teams got involved, hanging out with the whales. And of course, somebody went in the water. In 1992, large aquariums weren’t as common as they are today, so visiting Sea World was a treat.
Larger than life
At a practice before the 2008 Rose Bowl, Illinois icon Dick Butkus came to watch the team.
I was working on other stories, so Marcus Jackson went over to talk to the legend.
Marcus and a few other reporters waited respectfully before approaching Butkus. Butkus, who can be intimidating, said to Marcus and the rest, “I was wondering what took you so long.”
He added some colorful language not fit for a family newspaper.
Outplaying the Heisman winner
No doubt who the better quarterback was on Dec. 29. 2010: Illinois freshman Nathan Scheelhaase. He completed all 13 of his passes in the first half and finished 18 for 23 for 242 yards to help the Illini beat Baylor 38-14 to win the Texas Bowl in Houston. Robert Griffin III, who won the 2011 Heisman Trophy, finished with 306 yards but it took him 41 passes to do it. Scheelhaase added a late 55-yard touchdown run and was a perfect match with Mikel Leshoure, who zipped for 184 yards and three scores. Fortunately, the game was played inside Reliant Stadium and not outdoors, where heavy rains fell throughout the day.
Classy fans ... not
That would be the folks at LSU, who love their football but don’t seem to care much about sportsmanship. At the 2002 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, LSU fans filled the Superdome. Their team dominated the first half, taking a 34-7 lead at the break against the Big Ten champions. Illinois tried to rally in the second half, but LSU kept control and won 47-34. I trailed the Illini off the field at the end of the game and couldn’t believe the reaction from the LSU fandom.
Remember, their team had just earned a convincing win, but the fans berated the Illini as they came off the field. I had never seen anything like it before and fortunately nothing close since. It’s now 21 years later, and I hope the conduct has improved.