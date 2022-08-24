Asmussen | Brown can't wait to get on the field
CHAMPAIGN — A fair warning to Illinois opponents: Chase Brown is physically and mentally better than ever.
“My mindset one year ago was a lot different,” the 22-year-old Illini running back said Tuesday after practice. “I dove for a pass and kind of banged myself up a little bit. That was a struggle mentally. But where I’m at right now and how I’m feeling and where the team is, I’m extremely excited.”
Uh, oh.
That’s the same Brown who ran for 1,005 yards in 2021, becoming just the program’s second 1,000-yarder in the past 11 years. USFL star Reggie Corbin, who had 1,085 yards in 2018, was the other.
“The fact that I’m able to roll Week 1 and I feel amazing, it’s just going to give me more leverage going into the season,” Brown said. “A better feel early on. A better feel for the offense. Games are way different, the tempo and the way people play.”
Remember, Brown didn’t get off to a great start in 2021. He carried the ball only five times for 24 yards in the opening victory against Nebraska.
Brown didn’t play in the second game against Texas San Antonio. In the third game at Virginia, he carried seven times for 41 yards.
Three weeks into the season, Brown had 12 carries for 65 yards. Hardly the look of a guy on his way to the century mark.
It started to turn in the fourth game (his third), when Brown ran 14 times for 57 yards in a close loss against Maryland. He didn’t go in the fifth game at Purdue. Maybe resting up for what was to come.
In a game against Charlotte his 1-4 team had to have, Brown went nuts. In a good way. He ran 26 times for 257 yards (just under a first-down per carry). The Illini needed every yard Brown supplied in a 24-14 victory against the stubborn 49ers.
The 257 yards were the fourth most ever in a game by an Illinois running back. The three guys ahead of him are Mikel Leshoure (330 in the one-way game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field in 2010), career rushing leader Robert Holcombe (315 at Minnesota in 1996) and Howard Griffith (263 against Northwestern in 1990 in Champaign). That’s great company to keep.
Strong finishBrown wasn’t done.
Three weeks after Charlotte, he topped 200 again (223 to be specific) in Illinois’ nine-overtime thriller at Penn State. Brown gained 147 yards in an upset win at Minnesota two weeks later and 112 in the season-finale against rival Northwestern, a 47-14 rout of the Wildcats.
During Brown’s four best games of the season — all Illinois wins — he ran for 739 yards on 105 carries. Seven yards per try. Yes, that will work.
What will it be this year?
Let me do some quick math: 25 carries multiplied by 12 games equals 300 attempts. Brown is game whenever new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. calls his No. 2.
“If he’s giving me the ball,” Brown said, “it means I’m doing something right.”
Brown plans to be ready for all 12 regular-season games in 2022 for coach Bret Bielema.
“Coach (Bielema) takes care of us,” Brown said.
Brown’s preparation for 2022 has been both on and off the field. Filmwork has been part of his effort to improve.
“I’m trying to take as much information and feedback as I can,” he said.
More to comeBrown doesn’t talk much about individual accomplishments. It’s a team game, he’ll say. Exactly what teammates and coaches want to hear.
Of course, he knows what he did last season.
“It’s just something to build off of,” Brown said. “What I’m focused on right now is how we can go into this season as the best team possible.
“I know, as long as we play good, complementary football week in, week out, I’m going to get my yards. I’m going to get the touches. It’s all about getting wins.”
And he isn’t looking too far into the season. The Ilini open Saturday against Wyoming. The Mountain West school has his full attention ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“It’s something we’ve been working toward all month,” Brown said. “We’ve been working hard and the guys are ready.”
Brown caught 14 passes for 142 yards last season. Lunney has promised to get the running backs involved as receivers, too.
Brown is all for it.
“It’s exciting, something I’ve worked on all summer,” Brown said. “Coach (Cory) Patterson was big on improving my hands and route running.”
In 2021, Illinois ranked near the bottom nationally in passing. Under Lunney, the offense is expected to be more balanced, which will open up the running game.
“It’s fun. They can’t just play our backfield,” Brown said. “They’re going to have to play our talented receivers, as well.”
In an attempt to slow Brown and the other Illini runners, some opponents might try to load the box, football-ese for packing defenders close to line of scrimmage.
“I think the offense that we ran last year, we were condensed,” Brown said. “I think what teams are going to be surprised by this year is how we’re able to stretch the field. Loading the box probably isn’t going to be the best idea for them.”
