EVANSTON — Usually, I don’t write a postgame column twice on the same player in one season. My effort to add some variety to the coverage.
So, when Sydney Brown was featured after a two-interception game in Illinois’ win at Nebraska on Oct. 29, that figured to be it for the Illini starting safety.
Scratch that rule, which is actually more of a guideline.
Brown forced his way back into my column space with two defensive touchdowns Saturday in Illinois’ 41-3 romp against Northwestern at soon-to-be-replaced (thank goodness) Ryan Field.
Brown returned an interceptions for a score, a fumble for a score and had another interception. Yes, that will work.
Brown became the first player in the nation with an interception and fumble return for TDs in the same game since Kansas State’s Kendall Adams pulled off the feat in 2017.
Impressive stuff.
Illinois didn’t need Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense on Saturday. It had Brown, who outscored the Wildcats 12-3. He also had more points than his twin brother and Illini running back Chase Brown, who scored once.
No postgame teasing by Sydney went in the direction of his brother.
“Honestly, I said to Chase on the sideline, ‘If I get another turnover, I’m going to reverse the field, take a knee on the 20, 25 just so he can go get the (Illinois season) rushing record,” Sydney said. “That’s all I wanted for him.”
Sydney was asked if he knew of anybody else in program history with two defensive touchdowns in the same game?
“That’s not something I take note of,” he said. “Just blessed to have the opportunity to do so.”
Brown joined fellow Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon with two interceptions against the wobbly Wildcats.
“Honestly, I was just trying to catch Spoon with the amount of picks he had,” Sydney said. “It’s kind of a little in-DB-house rivalry.”
Sydney had scored two times in a game before, but it was back in high school.
“A little bit of offense, a little bit of defense,” he said.
The interception return touchdown was his first since going 76 yards for a score in 2019 during the Illini’s epic comeback at Michigan State.
“I love interceptions,” Sydney said. “That’s always on my mind.”
He now has six interceptions for the season, ranking with the nation’s leaders in the category. Three other players had six going into the weekend.
“Any way I can get in the box, it’s fun,” Sydney said.
Stats are great and all. But the bigger deal for Sydney was ending his 0-for-Evanston streak. Saturday was his first win at Ryan Field after losses in 2018 and 2020.
“It’s personal,” Sydney said.
Oh, so closeSydney was hoping for another game next Saturday night in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title. But Purdue is going instead thanks to a win at Indiana on Saturday and an earlier victory at Illinois.
“We did everything to kind of screw up that opportunity for us,” Sydney said. “I’m proud of the guys and the way we came out here and fought.”
Still, the Illini are 8-4, the best record during Sydney’s five seasons. It’s the first time Illinois has won at least eight games in the regular season since 2007.
“It’s not how we wanted to finish, but it’s just a step in the right direction,” he said. “I think we could have easily been a team with 10 wins.”
Sydney concedes a 38-point victory in a trophy game (the Land of Lincoln returns to C-U) was a good way to close out his senior year.
“For sure,” Sydney said. “I’m glad the younger guys coming in, all they know is 8-4. It’s only going to get better for them.”
Saturday’s game also ended Illinois’ three-game skid.
“It was an opportunity to start the trend again,” Sydney said. “To get back on track. We had two bad losses in there and another one to Michigan we easily could have taken advantage of.”
Heaping praiseLovie Smith brought Sydney and Chase Brown to Illinois from Canada by way of Florida/Western Michigan.
Sydney is quick to credit the guy who took Smith’s place in 2021, Bret Bielema.
“I don’t think we really had the vision until Coach B. got here to really show us how it’s done and paint that picture and show us the path to how to get there,” Sydney said.
What has the team shown this season?
“That we are smart, tough and dependable,” Sydney said.
Sydney is growing on his coach, who will have to replace the ultra-productive safety in 2023.
Northwestern’s staff knew Brown’s potential to disrupt.
“I was talking to a couple of their coaches before the game and they were like ‘Man, 30 (Sydney Brown’s number) is a terror out there,’” Bielema said
The NFL is next for Sydney, where his combination of skills will be coveted.
“He did some good things for us to win a game,” Bielema said, “but he probably put on film again things that are going to make him good money.”