Asmussen | Browns feeling better than ever after lengthy Canada stay
Illinois football’s Chase and Sydney Brown will always remember the spring and summer of 2020.
How they went home to London, Ontario, for spring break. How they planned to be there for a week and ended up staying 3 1/2 months. How they built their own gym in their grandmother Nancy’s garage.
Great stories to tell their future spouses and kids.
Once they realized they were in it for the long haul, the Browns started looking to buy equipment.
“We went to the store and got the stuff we needed to be successful at home,” junior safety Sydney said.
Such as? “Squat rack, dumbbells, kettle bells, cardio machines. You name it, we probably had it in the there,” said Chase, a sophomore running back.
Fortunately, they had enough clothes with them to avoid having to go on another shopping spree.
“My brother and I are both notorious for packing too much,” Chase said.
“We also had clothes up there,” Sydney added. “It wasn’t too big of an issue.”
The identical twin brothers worked out twice a day, every day.
When the Browns returned to the Illinois campus in late June, they were in their best shape ever.
“It gave us an opportunity to make our schedule as close to a pro schedule as possible,” Chase said.
The Browns were separated from their teammates, who were scattered across the country from Florida to California and all points in between.
Fortunately, the Browns have friends who play football in Canada.
“They’re experienced football athletes as well,” Chase said.
“My buddies would help us out, give us those looks,” Sydney added. “It was awesome.”
The Browns ran routes and worked on their strength and speed.
“We had to make the most of what we had,” Chase said.
“We did our part to maintain our strength and really pushed our conditioning,” Sydney added.
When it was time to return to C-U, they had to say goodbye to family and friends. Never easy. London is 502 miles from Champaign. But they are happy to be back on campus.
“This is where we need to be to prepare for the season,” Chase said.
Once they returned to Champaign, the Browns were quarantined. But they kept working. The big cycling fans brought their bikes back from Canada. And decided to go on rides. Really long rides.
They pedaled about 30 miles each day on country roads. That’s got to pay off when trying to sprint into the end zone or run down a receiver.
“I’m definitely leaner than I was before I left,” Sydney said. “I feel functionally stronger.”
Important roles
Sydney is a two-year starter. In 2019, he tied for the team lead in interceptions and was second in tackles.
Sydney is considered a preseason All-Big Ten candidate and a key to Illinois’ defense in 2020.
“It pushes me to work harder,” Sydney said. “I want more than just All-Big Ten. I’m looking to push myself to do bigger things than that. It’s a great honor to be on their lists. I’m looking forward to what I can do this year and how I can help this team win. I’m focused on that.”
Chase started his career at Western Michigan in 2018. After transferring to Illinois, he was granted eligibility at midseason and played in four games.
“I loved it,” Chase said. “Being able to help out on special teams right away was important to me because I wanted to contribute.”
He was still able to preserve a season of eligibility thanks to a recent, wise rule change that allows players to participate in four games without having to give up the year.
Illinois lost its top two running backs from ‘19, Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown. Chase hoped to use spring practice to move up the depth chart. No such luck, as the session was canceled because of COVID-19.
“That would have been an opportunity to prove myself and have better understanding of the playbook,” Chase said. “The coaches and the Illinois staff did a good job making up for that through Zoom and online meetings. Their ability to go over plays and teach on the computer was amazing.”
If Chase continues to improve his game, there could be a Brown on the field at all times.
“I’m really looking forward to see what he can do,” Sydney said. “I know my brother is a hard worker, and he’s going to do everything he can to help the team win this year.”
The season is less than 50 days away. But there are many COVID-19 hurdles to clear before they step on the field.
“I’m working like there is going to be a season,” Chase said.
“It’s unpredictable,” Sydney added. “Who knows what’s going to happen. The best thing we can do as a team right now is prepare like we are going to have a season.”
Close connection
On the Illinois roster, Sydney wears No. 30 and Chase is No. 32.
This season, they will live together along with quarterback Matt Robinson and receiver Donny Navarro.
The Browns are following the rules on social distancing and wearing masks.
As of Friday afternoon, the Browns’ home province Ontario had 37,274 confirmed cases overall. That’s half of the daily cases in the U.S.
“The only way you were going to catch the virus up there is if you were putting yourself in harm’s way,” Chase said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.