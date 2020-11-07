CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday against Minnesota, Illinois dropped to 0-3. Here’s what I am thinking after Minnesota’s 41-14 win on another perfect sun-kissed afternoon at Memorial Stadium, where the weather definitely didn’t match the type of football played by the Illini:
➜ 1. One drive summed up the ineptitude for Illinois. On the team’s first possession of the second half, it had a first and goal at the Minnesota 10-yard line. The Illini trailed 28-7, but appeared to be in position to cut into the margin.
Until they weren’t. A personal foul for tripping cost the Illini 15 yards. Then, new starting quarterback Coran Taylor lost 23 yards on a run ... and fumbled. When teammate Casey Washington recovered, the Illini were knocked all the way back to the Minnesota 48. Setting up third-and-goal. From the 48. Not a typo.
Next, an incompletion. Then a punt.
“It was kind of how the day went,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said.
“It seemed like whenever we got a little momentum going, it was either some type of bust, untimely penalty. What can I say?”
➜ 2. It’s the kind of play that seems to happen over and over for Illinois. If there had been a normal crowd in the stands, the series would have brought a chorus of boos. And some quick exits to the parking lot.
COVID-19 is hiding fan disgust. But if you listen to the call-in shows, you will hear it. Loudly.
➜ 3. Obviously, Illinois struggled in its opener at Wisconsin. But this was worse. A lot worse.
➜ 4. For one, the Gophers aren’t at the same level as the Badgers. Not this season. Minnesota entered 0-2 and was coming off a meltdown against Maryland. The opening loss to Michigan looks bad after the Wolverines got drilled by Indiana on Saturday.
➜ 5. Looking at the Illinois schedule, I don’t see many wins in the final six games. If any.
➜ 6. The Illini will likely be underdogs the rest of the way. As they have the first three games.
➜ 7. The talk about Smith’s job status at Illinois will heat up. He is in his fifth year, and this was supposed to be his best team. One-third of the way into the season, it is not.
➜ 8. I don’t think for a second Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman will make a change. He has been loyal to Smith since he brought him to campus and will give him every chance to succeed. The 2019 bowl bid seemed to be a sign of a turnaround. Not now.
➜ 9. While I don’t envision a move by Illinois after this strangest of all seasons, I do think it puts immense pressure on the staff in 2021.
➜ 10. To be fair, COVID-19 has hit Illinois hard. The team was without 15 players Saturday, including starting quarterback Brandon Peters. Many of the missing from Saturday will be back for Rutgers, but not Peters. He’s out until Nov. 21 at Nebraska.
➜ 11. The first start of his college career did not go well for Taylor. The former News-Gazette All-Stater from Peoria finished with 106 yards passing and 42 rushing.
➜ 12. Don’t be surprised if Rod Smith considers a change next week at Rutgers. He will have Isaiah Williams available after the redshirt freshman missed two games because of contact tracing.
➜ 13. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim leads the Big Ten in rushing. Keep playing like he did Saturday, and he’ll be in the hunt for the Doak Walker Award. I’m a voter, and he is certainly on my watch list.
➜ 14. About 15 minutes before the game, word came out starting cornerback Nate Hobbs and backup quarterback Matt Robinson couldn’t go. Hobbs struggled in the first two games. It makes a lot of sense that he might have been battling an injury.
➜ 15. We should be surprised when Jake Hansen DOESN’T force a fumble in a game.
➜ 16. We saw why Minnesota was happy Rashod Bateman said “I’ll wait” to the NFL with 13:23 left in the first half. The superstar receiver caught a well-thrown pass from Tanner Morgan for a 5-yard TD and a 14-0 lead.
➜ 17. My guess is the Illini would have liked for Bateman to move to pro football early after he finished with 10 catches for 154 yards.
➜ 18. The Illini tight ends again went missing. Southern Cal transfer Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Daniel Barker had one catch each. Luke Ford didn’t have a catch.
➜ 19. Is it possible Lovie Smith has lost his team? It has been a dreadful year because of COVID-19. The goal of winning the Big Ten West is kaput. And nobody is talking about a bowl.
➜ 20. The reporters who cover the Illinois football team are talented and friendly. They also know that asking tough questions is part of their jobs. Lovie Smith got asked a few “what’s going wrongs” after the game and he bordered on testy. Usually, he is very measured. He wasn’t happy with the team’s performance or his own. As he said, it is a long season. But not that long.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-3793-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.