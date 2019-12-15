Going into the SEC title game in Atlanta, I had seen LSU quarterback Joe Burrow play in a handful of games. For a few minutes at a time.
I’m covering Illinois most Saturdays, so there weren’t many chances to watch the Tigers.
Knowing that Burrow deserved my full Heisman voting attention, I watched him start to finish on Dec. 7 against Georgia.
In a word: Wow.
I knew he was good. But I didn’t know he was THAT good. The next Joe Montana? Or Tom Brady? Or maybe even better.
Two plays by Burrow wrapped up my Heisman vote.
The first came on the opening drive. With Georgia blitzing, Burrow fired a pass that got batted by the defense. Right to Burrow. Joey-on-the-spot caught it and raced 16 yards for a first down.
It looked Doug Flutie-esque. (ask your parents).
And Burrow was just getting started.
Late in the third quarter, Burrow had another Heisman moment.
On first down from his own 20, Burrow rolled right, saw a bunch of Georgia defenders, did a spin move and ran left. Then, back to his right, looking downfield at all times. Nearing the sideline, he fired a deep pass to Justin Jefferson, who caught it and got dragged down at the Georgia 9. Nice 71-yard gain. Burrow threw a TD pass three plays later and the Tigers rolled, 37-10, to continue their undefeated season.
Burrow’s season numbers are ridiculous. He has completed 79 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns. With only six interceptions. He is on pace to break Colt McCoy’s single-season completion percentage record.
The other two spots on my ballot were filled by quarterbacks. I listed Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts second and Ohio State’s Justin Fields third. If not for Burrow, Hurts would have won.
Fields is my early pick to take the 2020 Heisman.